SCS DOUBLE-FOLD TREADMILL LAUNCH WITH DENISE AUSTIN TAKES OFF RUNNING AT DICK's SPORTING GOODS

Fitness maven kicks off the sale of the WalkingPad Denise Austin 2.0 Treadmill with SCS-Make Life Easy at Dick's Sporting Goods

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- and pioneer Denise Austin hosted a jam-packed event at Dick's Sporting Goods in collaboration with SCS – Make Life Easy . The brand launch drew an outstanding, interactive crowd and celebrated the release of the Denise Austin 2.0 Double-Fold Treadmill at the go-to sports store across the nation and online. With this release, more individuals will have access to this transformative fitness machine that is both compact and storable-redefining workout routines for everyone – and rolling out to over 700 Dick's stores countrywide.“We had an absolute blast kicking off the launch of my latest double-fold treadmill model with KingSmith by SCS-Make Life Easy and Dick's Sporting Goods! The audience was incredible, the energy was high, the adrenaline was pumping, and I am so excited to work with this renowned sports store to get more people moving and grooving from the comfort of their homes. Let's get fit with convenient cardio!” said Denise Austin.The revolutionary double-fold modelThe Denise Austin 2.0 Double Fold Treadmill is one of Kingsmith WalkingPad's favorite full-scale treadmills. Unique to the brand, the design provides all the benefits of a heavy, expensive, space-consuming treadmill but it is lightweight and foldable. Created with revolutionary storage solutions that outshine any treadmill on the market, Denise Austin's double-fold machine keep people walking, jogging and running whenever and wherever they want to.With handles to hold phones and enhance balance while in use, the treadmill folds twice into a small, flat rectangle and can be rolled to a discrete storage area similar to the ease of rolling a carry-on suitcase. While many treadmills on the market range from $2,000 to $11,000, the exceptional, lightweight technology that powers the double-fold makes fitness more affordable with an MSRP of $899.At the event, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, Austin with SCS and Dick's, hosted guests and athletes that came to enjoy the 40-year expert and tv personality in person and test out the treadmill for themselves and learn more about convenient cardio from WalkingPad.To learn more about KingSmith WalkingPads, visit them online at MakeLifeEasy.KingSmith WalkingPads from SCS – Make Life Easy are available at major in-store and on-air retail, including over 700 Dick's Sporting Goods.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SCS and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

