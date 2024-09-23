Coronary Stents Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The coronary stents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.22 billion in 2023 to $11.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets, rising healthcare expenditure, increase in percutaneous coronary interventions, growing number of

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Coronary Stents Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The coronary stents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, aging population, rising awareness about cardiovascular health, supportive government programs and funding, growing incidence of lifestyle diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Coronary Stents Market

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is expected to propel the growth of the coronary stent market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. Cardiovascular diseases are rising due to factors like an aging population, an increased prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, a poor diet, and stress. A coronary stent is required for cardiovascular diseases to open narrowed or blocked coronary arteries, improving blood flow to the heart and reducing the risk of heart attacks.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Coronary Stents Market Growth?

Key players in the coronary stents market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Biosensors International Group Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Cook Medical Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OrbusNeich, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited, Translumina GmbH, Stentys S.A., Sorin Group, InspireMD Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., AMG International GmbH, Svelte Medical Systems Inc., Zorion Medical Inc., Spectranetics Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Coronary Stents Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the coronary stent communication market are developing innovative products, such as drug-eluting stents, to reduce the need for repeat procedures compared to bare-metal stents. Drug-eluting stents are specialized coronary stents coated with medication designed to prevent the re-narrowing of arteries by releasing drugs gradually over time.

How Is The Global Coronary Stents Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Dual Therapy Stents, Radioactive Stents, Thrombectomy Stents, Covered Stents, Bioresorbable Stents, Biodegradable Stents, Hybrid Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bare Metal Stents

2) By Technology: Laser Cutting, 3D-Printed Stents, Microfabrication, Nanotechnology-Based Stents, Electropolishing, Others Technologies

3) By Raw Material: Cobalt-Chromium, Stainless Steel, Platinum–Chromium, Nickel–Titanium, Polymer

4) By Deployment: Self-Expandable Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents

5) By End Uses: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Coronary Stents Market

North America was the largest region in the coronary stents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the coronary stents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Coronary Stents Market Definition

Coronary stents are small, expandable tubes used to open up narrowed or blocked coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle. These devices are typically made of metal mesh and are placed during a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), often referred to as angioplasty. The stent is inserted into the artery on a balloon catheter and expanded at the site of the blockage to restore proper blood flow.

Coronary Stents Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global coronary stents market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Coronary Stents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coronary stents market size, coronary stents market drivers and trends, coronary stents market major players, coronary stents competitors' revenues, coronary stents market positioning, and coronary stents market growth across geographies.

