Bajrang Punia Slams BJP For Failing Sports, Health Sectors During Campaign In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) Sonipat, Sep 23 (IANS) The poll campaign in Haryana is intensifying as top leaders from both the and the BJP have hit the election trail.

On Monday, star wrestler and Working President of the All-India Kisan Congress, Bajrang Punia, campaigned for Congress candidate Jai Bhagwan Antil in the Rai Assembly constituency, addressing over a dozen public meetings.

Punia, who recently entered politics, hit out at the BJP for its alleged failure to provide adequate sports and care facilities in the region.

He pointed out the lack of sports infrastructure and medical services, stating that the BJP government had not built any sports stadiums or appointed doctors in hospitals and left roads in a dilapidated condition.

“We've endured this government for ten years. There is no stadium, no proper health services, and the roads are in terrible shape here,” Punia said, promising that the Congress would fulfill its manifesto commitments if elected.

He also accused the BJP of neglecting its promises, such as providing two lakh jobs and implementing Minimum Support Price, and criticised the party for allegedly engaging in divisive caste politics.

“Before 2014, Haryana was known for its unity. Today, caste divisions have been exacerbated,” he stated, urging voters not to miss this opportunity to bring change after a decade.

Highlighting issues such as unemployment and rising crime, Punia appealed to voters to focus on the real issues when casting their votes. He asserted that no section of society, including farmers, youth, and sportspersons, was satisfied with the current BJP government.

Earlier this month, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, both Olympians, joined the Congress. While Phogat was given the ticket to contest from Julana Assembly constituency, Punia was made the Working President of the All-India Kisan Congress.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and counting will take place three days later on October 8.