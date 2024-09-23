Neil Bhoopalam Gears Up For His Next Show 'Pyaar Ka Profit'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Neil Bhoopalam who is best known for his commendable performances in 'Shaitan' and 'Illegal: Season 3' is all set to feature in his new project titled 'Pyaar Ka Profit'.

A source revealed to IANS that the 'Masaba Masaba' is gearing up for his next venture which is an adaptation of author Durjoy Dutta's critically acclaimed 'Now That You're Rich, Let's Fall in Love'.

As per the source, the series will be featuring 'Archies' fame actors Mihir Ahuja and renowned jockey Mahvash in the lead roles, Neil will also be featuring with them along with its other cast members.

The source has also said that the upcoming series will be a promising venture for Neil as it will be another astonishing mark in the actor's career, especially after getting a huge love for his character portrayal of Dushyant Singh Rathore in the crime-thriller, 'Illegal: Season 3”.

The upcoming series promises to have a captivating storyline that blends love and ambition. The series will be set in a corporate backdrop of corporate culture that delves into the dynamics of love, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams with numerous twists and turns.

Meanwhile, the official announcement is expected soon by the makers to introduce their entire star cast and their specific characters as the ardent Neil fans have already been excited to watch him in a different league after giving nail-biting performances with his films and other running ventures.

The series will be bankrolled by the duo Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik who has a proven track record of giving the audience timeless classic shows that include, 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Channa Mereya', 'Gauna: Ek Pratha', Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' and many others.

Apart from this, Neil has also joined the star-studded cast of Laxman Utekar's upcoming historical epic 'Chhaava' starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in crucial roles. The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.

It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 6 December 2024 in a brutal clash with Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' helmed by Sukumar.

