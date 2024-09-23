(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



A variety of solutions will offer simple and affordable cross-border with returns and integration with existing e-commerce platforms

Provide end-to-end delivery service from China to Germany within 4-5 working days Expedited solution to Europe, United Kingdom and U.S.

DHL Global Forwarding China introduces cross-border e-commerce solution ahead of peak season

End-2-End ONE DHL solution in all key markets



Fast and Reliable transit time with full track and trace functionality



Access to over ten thousand certified e-commerce specialists across the globe with local market expertise



Simple IT integration options including APIs, web portals, major marketplaces and e-commerce platforms



Different options to cater to the needs of large e-commerce platforms right down to local sellers/Direct-To-Consumer (DTC)(??/???)

End-to-end fast delivery within 4-5 days from China to Germany



Fully managed customs clearance



Fast & reliable transit time and doorstep delivery with delivery confirmation



End-to-end shipment visibility for senders and recipients via a 24/7 DHL customer portal



SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media Outreach Newswire - 23 September 2024 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, is introducing a variety of cross-border e-commerce solutions ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season globally. The solutions will offer cross-border shipping from China to the world with different service levels and features, as well as an integrated tracking platform for end-to-end visibility.China's e-commerce sector has continued to grow despite a mixed global economic sentiment. In the first half of 2024, China's cross-border e-commerce trade totaled 1.22 trillion yuan (EUR155 billion), a 10.5% growth year-on-year. 1'Chinese companies like Shein, Temu, AliExpress and Tik Tok Shop are gaining popularity globally. While the U.S. remains the primary export market, Europe is fast catching up as a critical region for these e-commerce platforms. In DHL's recent Global Shopper Trends Report, 53% of European online shoppers purchase goods from China,' said'Cross-border e-commerce business can face many hidden obstacles, especially for small- and middle-sized customers who are not yet familiar with customs and logistics regulations at destination markets. DGF can be a strong and reliable partner for them. Our solution provides Chinese e-commerce companies with a simple and affordable cross-border shipment solution with returns, with full and semi-tracking options,' saidThe e-commerce solutions from DHL Global Forwarding China will offer:One of the major advantages of the solution is the direct market access into Europe through the DHL network. The solution will feature:The e-commerce solution will also offer expedited service to other markets such as the rest of Europe, the United Kingdom and the U.S.'We are making it easier for our customers to focus on what they do best: bringing their products to a global audience. This solution is designed to help them maximize their reach while minimizing their effort.It is particularly timely with the year-end holiday season fast approaching and we are ready to serve the peak season demand,' addedFor more information on DHL Global Forwarding's e-commerce solution, please visit our website . Hashtag: #DHL #DHLGlobalForwarding

