(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Precision by XStereotype, in partnership with Technicolor Political, revolutionizes targeted advertising through multicultural data, driving Black voter persuasion and action

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

XStereotype , a trailblazing multicultural data company, and Technicolor Political, the largest Black-owned consultancy specializing in politics, are proud to announce Precision by XStereotype, a new tool built to analyze political content for resonance and authenticity among voters of all demographics, and discover relevant targetable audiences. The product will provide data driven analytics of campaign messages and ads in support of a host of independent expenditure campaigns supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, and down-ballot races. The initiative focuses on using big data insights to produce culturally relevant ads tailored to engage Black voters in both presidential and down-ballot campaigns.

This partnership aims to further push the boundaries of political marketing – reshaping how campaigns engage with underrepresented communities – by integrating cutting-edge technology and first party data with cultural insight to create authentic, resonant ads and next-level ad targeting. Utilizing Technicolor Political's expertise in political content creation, Precision by XStereotype will inform which audiences and sub-audiences ads are culturally relevant to, and ensure these ads are not only reaching but galvanizing Black voters. The collaboration extends beyond support for Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign, to support Black initiatives in Senate and congressional races, furthering efforts to elevate Black voices in the political sphere.

Technicolor Political and XStereotype's history of success in Democratic campaigns across the country demonstrates the effectiveness of multicultural data-backed political marketing strategies. The innovative partnership was successfully piloted for Mayor Brandon Johnson for Chicago and the Put Michigan First campaign supporting Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with both demonstrating significant increases in voter engagement and campaign victories.

"Recognizing the broad diaspora that exists among the Democratic party, we wanted to ensure that there's political campaign content that speaks directly to the Black community," said Larry Adams, Founder & CEO of XStereotype, and former Sr. Advisor for the Bloomberg 2020 presidential campaign. "Our approach has proven to be more persuasive, using data to create ads that not only resonate but also drive voter turnout. I'm thrilled to be launching our new Precision product to drive effective campaign ad strategies for elections to come."

"Traditional strategies have relied heavily on celebrity endorsements and influencers to create authenticity, but many ads have failed to connect deeply with Black audiences. By bringing together Technicolor Political's expertise in political persuasion with fresh data, we're scaling up effective campaign advertising," added Brandon Davis, Founder and Managing Partner at Technicolor Political. "Our goal is not just to create ads, but to influence the broader conversation about political engagement among Black voters. This partnership underscores the importance of data-backed, authentic outreach that is essential for winning elections."

ABOUT XSTEREOTYPE

Named

Adweek's 2023 AI Innovation of the Year , one of

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 , and featured on

XStereotype is a multicultural data company that uses proprietary technology and data to analyze content for racial bias and risk factors and to predict audience sentiment broken down by racial groups and gender.

.

About Technicolor Political

Technicolor Political is the largest Black-owned media consultancy specializing in Democratic politics, known for its award-winning campaigns and strategic communications. With a focus on data-driven, culturally relevant content, Technicolor Political has a proven track record of creating effective advertising that resonates deeply with general market and diverse specialty audiences. From crafting compelling messages that drive voter engagement to optimizing campaign strategies for maximum impact, Technicolor Political leads the industry in connecting with underrepresented communities.

.

