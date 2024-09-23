Brobston Group Chooses Hirelogic For Interview Intelligence And AI-Enabled Recruiting Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HireLogic ( ), a leader in interview intelligence and conversational analytics solutions, announced that Brobston Group has selected HireLogic to enable their recruiters with automated, AI-powered candidate insights to improve placement rates. The Brobston Group is based in New York City and is one of the top recruiting firms for sophisticated luxury segments, including fashion, jewelry, beauty, and home décor jobs in North America.

HireLogic Logo

HireLogic Interview Insights

Continue Reading

"We focus on serving clients and candidates in luxury segments, helping to fill a variety of positions across retail, corporate, and executive consulting roles," said William Brobston, President and Founder. "HireLogic helps us capture details and nuances from candidate interviews, enabling us to enrich our database, match to open requisitions, and present candidates in ways that better serve our clients with specialized requirements."

HireLogic enables staffing firms to extract valuable insights from interviews with both candidates and hiring organizations. Using a combination of proprietary models trained on organic interviews, and third-party generative AI models, HireLogic automatically provides deep insights such as abstracted summaries, skills, aspirations, leadership qualities, quantitative KPIs, and more, resulting in significant time savings and objective data to improve hiring outcomes.

To enable more streamlined integration to Brobston Group's applicant tracking system, Zoho Recruit, HireLogic developed customized webhooks. These were used in conjunction with Zapier to automatically push deep candidate insights to Zoho Recruit, instantly enriching Brobston Group's candidate data after every interview.

"We are delighted to serve Brobston Group and their customers in the luxury segment with market-leading interview intelligence solutions,"

said Vivek Gupta, Chief Product Officer at HireLogic. "The development of custom integration services underscores our commitment to augmenting our customer's talent acquisition processes with seamless AI solutions that add immediate value without cumbersome change management."

About HireLogic

HireLogic is an AI-powered conversational analytics platform that dramatically improves interview intelligence and productivity, to enable smarter talent acquisition and staffing decisions. Built on decades of recruiting experience and using a combination of proprietary machine learning and third-party generative AI models, HireLogic extracts valuable insights by listening to any in-person or remote interview. With HireLogic, managers can finally get deep visibility into their recruiting team performance, including compliance. HireLogic can be used by individuals or organizations of any size, who can start experiencing smarter hiring for free at

About

Brobston Group

Brobston Group is the leading source for luxury fashion, jewelry, beauty, and home décor jobs in North America. We specialize in retail, corporate, and executive consulting roles. We offer both hands-on recruiting services and tailored job posting services to luxury brands and retailers. Brobston Group was founded by William Brobston in 2017 and is based in New York City.



Media Contact:

Richard

Mendis, CMO

HireLogic, Inc.

469-638-8561

SOURCE HireLogic

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED