Laoban Doubles Retail Footprint, Expanding Into Major Conventional Retailers, Including Walmart, Kroger And Target

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Asian frozen food brand announces significant distribution growth nationwide



WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laoban , the Asian frozen food brand known for using high-quality ingredients to make mouth-watering dumplings and bao buns, has doubled its retail distribution by adding 6,000 points of distribution.

Laoban's frozen dumplings and bao, now available at thousands of retailers nationwide.

Laoban's founders, Chef Tim Ma and Patrick Coyne, launched the frozen food line in 2021.

Continue Reading

In the past month alone, Laoban launched its dumpling line in thousands of Walmart and Kroger stores. The company also increased the distribution of its new Bao Bun, now available at Sprouts nationwide. Beginning next month, one Bao Bun flavor will also be available at over 200 Target locations across the country. Laoban will also release another exclusive product, Beef Pho Soup Dumplings, with Costco in October in the Northeast region.

The brand originally launched in natural channels, including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts. This fall marks the company's first venture into mass and conventional channels, an exciting opportunity to reach more customers with unique Asian products.

"Since day one, we've been committed to making undeniably delicious Asian flavors accessible for all," says Co-Founder and CEO, Patrick Coyne. "With these key retailer partnerships, we'll be able to reach more customers looking for incredibly convenient Asian flavors."

Laoban began as a dumpling shop in Washington, DC, in 2017. In 2021, co-founders Patrick Coyne (CEO) and Chef Tim Ma (Culinary Director) launched the frozen food line, bringing their restaurant-quality dumplings straight to home kitchens. Chef Ma, a Michelin-recognized chef with a family background in Chinese restaurants, develops all Laoban recipes.

"As a category, there is a common misconception that frozen Asian food cannot be clean label," says Ma, who also runs a number of acclaimed restaurants in the DC area. "We're shifting customer expectations by crafting products that are delicious, but also made with the highest quality ingredients possible."

All of Laoban's products feature fresh ingredients that are free of preservatives, hormones, and additives. Chef Ma's latest innovation, Bao Buns, launched at Whole Foods Market in May and saw immediate customer adoption. With nearly half a million buns in the first three months alone, almost every store sold out of the product daily.

"Laoban's recent Bao Buns launch has been incredibly successful, elevating them to be a top brand in our frozen foods category at Whole Foods Market," says Christopher Manca, the retailer's Principal Category Merchant. "Our customers are loving the unique and traditional Chinese flavors along with the high-quality ingredients that Laoban consistently delivers."

The frozen category has grown exponentially over the last five years, with an increasing demand for Asian frozen foods-98.6% of American households purchase frozen food at least once a year. In 2023, sales from frozen dumplings alone reached more than $600M. Laoban is proud to be one of the fastest-growing frozen brands in the country popularizing Asian flavors.

Laoban's products include:

Dumplings:



Pork Soup Dumplings: Berkshire pork, complemented by chives and a rich, fragrant broth.

Spicy Beef Dumplings: Angus beef, zingy Sichuan pepper, and chili.

Vegetable Dumplings: Shiitake mushrooms, fresh napa cabbage, tangy scallions, and chili crisp.

Ginger Chicken Dumplings: Free-range, hormone-free chicken, fresh ginger, tangy scallions, and a hint of honey. Pork & Chive Dumplings: Berkshire pork, fresh chives, and garlic.

Bao Buns:



BBQ Pork : Berkshire pork seasoned with Chinese BBQ spice.

Spicy Beef : Grass-fed beef boldly spiced with chili and cumin. Sesame Chicken : Free-range chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and savory sesame.

Website:



Contact:

Nina Bolka, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

214.384.2741

SOURCE Laoban Foods, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED