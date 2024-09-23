Vetsintech Announces Finalists In Tech Startup Pitch Competition 2024: Military Veteran Startups Compete For $45,000 In Cash Prizes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VetsinTech , the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, proudly announces the top finalists for its 2024 Startup Pitch Competition. In its 4th year, the competition continues to attract innovative ideas and high-caliber startups from veteran, military, and spouse-owned businesses. The competition has been generously sponsored by JPMorganChase for the past four years, marking another milestone in their long-standing support for veteran entrepreneurs.

The five finalists will advance to the final round of VetsinTech's startup pitch competition, where they will compete live for cash prizes at the VetsinTech event on September 27, 2024, at the a16z offices in San Francisco . The winners will be announced during the in-person pitch event.

The veteran, military, and spouse-owned startups advancing to the final round are:

Argus Systems

Argus Systems is an AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform that fuses computer vision analysis of satellite imagery with insights from news, social media, and documents to enable rapid, informed decision-making for the defense, insurance, and financial sectors.



Clara Copilot

Clara Copilot is a web-based SAAS platform that transforms narratives, stories, and messages within the information space in real-time into actionable insights for business and military leaders.



IntuBlade

IntuBlade pioneers advanced medical imaging with depth perception, seamlessly integrating with mobile devices and patient records, while AI capabilities drive real-time training and simulations.



Yuzi Care

Yuzi Care provides personalized postpartum recovery retreats and digital solutions, leveraging AI-driven insights to support new mothers' physical, emotional, and mental well-being, transforming the postpartum care experience in the U.S.



GridScience

GridScience is modernizing the electricity distribution grid, the planet's largest analog machine, using autonomous intelligence to meet growing energy demand and ensure a resilient power supply.



Eligibility for the competition requires that each business be an early-stage startup founded by veterans or military spouses. The judges will evaluate each startup based on innovation, product-market fit, and potential impact. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top winners as follows:



1st place prize: $25,000

2nd place prize: $15,000 3rd place prize: $5,000

"This year's pitch competition highlights the creativity and drive of our veteran founders. We're thrilled to present this platform for these innovative startups to showcase their work," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "Thanks to our sponsors for making this event possible, and congratulations to the five outstanding finalists!"

"JPMorganChase is proud to support VetsinTech and their mission to empower veteran entrepreneurs. By fostering innovation and providing opportunities for veterans to thrive in the tech industry, we believe we can help create a more inclusive economy," shared Rhett Jeppson, Executive Director, Business Growth & Entrepreneurship Lead, JPMorganChase. "This year's pitch competition finalists exemplify the unique insights and perspectives veteran founders bring to the technology sector, and we are honored to support their endeavors."

About VetsInTech

VetsInTech is based in San Francisco with over 85,000 members and 20 chapters nationwide. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact:

Carmen Hughes

650.453.8553

[email protected]



SOURCE VetsinTech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED