(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the August 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):





CASA Lake County (Vernon Hills, IL) is committed to protecting the best interests of youth experiencing abuse or neglect. By training volunteers to advocate for these children in court and the community, the organization aims to help them safely reunite with their families or find secure, permanent homes. The vision is for all children and families to thrive emotionally, mentally, and physically, with lasting connections to caring adults and a nurturing environment.



Insight Youth Outreach Blessings (Bellwood, IL) creates a safe and supportive environment where children can thrive by offering programs that promote physical activity, nutrition, and mental well-being. They believe that every child, regardless of socioeconomic background, should have access to healthy extracurricular activities and aim to help children develop life skills, self-confidence, and a positive outlook on life.

Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to reducing the stigma of mental illness, which often prevents individuals, families, and communities from receiving essential support. The institute provides resources and hope to those affected by mental illness and those who support them. The institute educates the public on mental health issues, with the overarching goal of giving a voice to those living with mental illness.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: ...

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: