Women Only Adventure Race Thrills In The Heart Of Canberra

140 teams raced in the Women Only Adventure Race in Canberra. Debut Divas won, while first-timers enjoyed a fun 18 km course of paddling, biking, and running.

- Maria Plyashechko, event co-directorCANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On 22 September, the Women Only Adventure Race transformed the heart of Canberra into a vibrant playground of fun, fitness, and adventure. Over 140 teams, consisting of women from all walks of life, took on the 18 km course, which challenged participants to paddle, run, and mountain bike while navigating using a map and compass to locate 26 checkpoints.For many, it was their first taste of adventure racing-and they loved it. Teams of best friends, mothers and daughters, and young girls teamed up to push their limits and discover their inner strength. The youngest participant was just 8 years old, while the oldest was over 60, proving that adventure racing truly is for everyone.The camaraderie was evident throughout the day as women encouraged each other, laughed through mishaps, and celebrated every achievement. The event was more than a race-it was a day of fun, friendship, and empowering experiences in nature.The event winners were the dynamic duo Debut Divas-Claire Aubrey and Katherine Hosking-who completed the course in an impressive 1 hour and 42 minutes. Hot on their heels were elite young orienteers Red Fox Juniors Ariadna Iskhakova and Sandra Halpin, while Tiger Adventure Beauty Queens Monica Lee and Edith Chow rounded out the podium in third place. The full results are available on the event website.Participants described the event as an incredible day out, with many expressing plans to return for future races.Event Highlights:140 teams competed on an 18 km course with 26 checkpoints.Women from diverse backgrounds and ages (from 8 to over 60) participated.The top three teams were:Debut Divas: Claire Aubrey & Katherine Hosking (1h 42m)Red Fox Juniors: Ariadna Iskhakova & Sandra HalpinTiger Adventure Beauty Queens: Monica Lee & Edith ChowAbout Adventure JunkieAdventure Junkie continues to lead the way in making adventure racing accessible for women across Australia. Founded by Maria, a seasoned adventure racer, the company's women-only events encourage participants to embrace the challenge and excitement of adventure racing, no matter their background or experience level.

