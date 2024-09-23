Walk-In Talk Media Partners With RAK Porcelain USA As The Exclusive Tableware Brand For Their Top-Ranked Food Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In a multi-year partnership, RAK Porcelain USA becomes the exclusive tableware brand for Walk-In Talk Podcast, elevating arts and dining experiences.

- Carl FiadiniTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:Carl FiadiniFounder, Walk-In Talk MediaEmail: ...Website:Walk-In Talk is excited to announce a groundbreaking five-year marketing agreement with RAK Porcelain USA, the exclusive tableware brand of the Walk-In Talk Podcast. This partnership will enhance the vibrant discussions on the podcast, recognized as the #1 food podcast on Apple Charts and a top contender in the Arts category.The collaboration with RAK Porcelain USA, led by President & CEO John Marino and Strategic Partnership Director Tina Davis, promises to merge the worlds of culinary arts and exquisite dining experiences. As the podcast continues to gain traction, recently securing a spot in the finals for The People's Choice Podcast Award, this partnership signifies a shared commitment to excellence in both the food industry and media.“We are thrilled to partner with RAK Porcelain USA as the exclusive tableware brand for Walk-In Talk Podcast,” said Carl Fiadini, Founder of Walk-In Talk Media.“This collaboration will not only bring fresh perspectives to our audience but also celebrate the artistry of food and dining through RAK's exceptional porcelain products.”John Hernandez, best known for his eye-catching food photography, and co-host Chef Jeffrey Schlissel will play integral roles in this partnership. RAK Porcelain's tableware will be featured prominently in creating stunning food photography sets, showcasing Chef Jeffrey's high-level culinary skills in cooking and plating. Together, they will highlight the beauty of gourmet dishes, elevating the overall dining experience for listeners and viewers alike.Listeners can look forward to RAK Porcelain USA being featured in upcoming episodes, with engaging discussions that explore the intersection of culinary creativity, high-quality dining ware, and visual artistry. This partnership provides RAK Porcelain USA with a unique platform to connect with food enthusiasts, chefs, and industry leaders around the world.As Walk-In Talk Podcast continues to flourish, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of both Walk-In Talk Media and RAK Porcelain USA, setting the stage for innovative content and inspiring conversations that celebrate the art of food.For more information about Walk-In Talk Podcast and its exciting new partnership with RAK Porcelain USA, please visitAbout Walk-In Talk Media:Walk-In Talk Media is a dynamic media company dedicated to producing engaging content that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a focus on the food industry, Walk-In Talk Podcast has established itself as a leading voice in culinary discussions, offering insights, stories, and inspiration from top chefs and industry experts.About RAK Porcelain USA:RAK Porcelain USA is a premier manufacturer of high-quality porcelain products, known for its commitment to craftsmanship and innovative design. As the exclusive tableware brand of Walk-In Talk Podcast, RAK Porcelain USA caters to all types of food service establishments: Hotels & Casinos, Cruise Lines, National Chains as well as Independent Restaurants around the country elevating dining experiences through exceptional products. RAK Porcelain has made a mark for itself being the only manufacturer to produce such a wide array of products in one single plant as well as offering flatware and glassware, thereby stamping itself as the one-point stop for all hospitality industry needs and setting new Industry trends by constant innovation and reinvention. Stay tuned for more innovative tabletop solutions coming soon!

