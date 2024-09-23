Death Toll From Coal Mine Blast In Iran Rises To 38

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 23 (IANS) The death toll from a mine explosion in Iran's South Khorasan Province has reached 38, with 14 people still trapped on Monday, reports said.

A blast struck the mine in Tabas, about 540 km southeast of the capital Tehran on Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA).

A total of 47 workers were trapped in the B area of the mine. Thirty people have died and 17 others were injured. A total of 22 workers were trapped in the C area, among which eight have died and 14 others remain trapped, South Khorasan Province Governor Javad Ghenaat told reporters on Monday.

Rescue efforts are still underway but the high gas density in the tunnel in the C area has slowed down the work, said the official.

An expert group will be formed to organise technical personnel to investigate the cause, he said.

South Khorasan Province announced a three-day mourning period on Sunday.