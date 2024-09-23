Railway Employee Detained For Stealing And Setting Off Detonators In MP's Burhanpur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday detained a Railway employee for stealing detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a military special train in of Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported on Monday.

"Shabeer, a Railway employee has been detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) for enquiry,” the Central Railway said.

Earlier on September 18, ten detonators-termed "harmless" by the Indian Railways-went off on a track near Burhanpur of the Bhusawal division. The explosion prompted the authorities to halt a military special train for two minutes.

"We have registered a case against one Sabir on Sunday for stealing the detonators under section 3 (a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act," PTI quoted inspector Sanjeev of Khandwa RPF as saying.



Sabir is a mate, a rank higher than a gangman, who patrols tracks, Kumar added.

“After the warning signal or ten harmless detonators on track went off, our deputy station superintendent (Sagphata) heard the sound. He got the military special halted and got things checked. The train was allowed to proceed in just two minutes,”

a top railway official told PTI.



Terming the detonators as "harmless", the Central Railway said these detonators are called crackers. When they explode, they make a loud sound, which is a signal for an obstruction, fog or mist ahead. The Railways regularly used these detonators.