(MENAFN) Russia's commitment to fostering educational and cultural connections in Africa has taken a significant step forward, as the agency for international cooperation, Rossotrudnichestvo, announced agreements to establish Russian Houses in six additional countries: Guinea, Somalia, Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, and Equatorial Guinea. This initiative aims to respond to the growing demand for Russian education, the Russian language, and cultural exchanges in these regions. According to Rossotrudnichestvo chief Yevgeny Primakov, the interest from local communities far exceeds the existing network of Russian Houses, prompting this expansion.



With these new agreements, the total number of countries hosting Russian Houses will rise to 16, reflecting a robust commitment to enhancing educational opportunities. Dmitry Sytyy, head of a Russian cultural center in CAR, emphasized the importance of these initiatives in providing African students with access to education in Russia. Scholarships for foreign students are increasingly available, particularly in response to the popularity of the Russian language and preparatory courses offered in their home countries.



The 2023-24 academic year marks a notable increase in the number of Russian scholarships for African students, which have surged from 2,300 to 4,700. This represents a competitive landscape, with an average of five applicants vying for each scholarship position. In addition to the newly established Russian Houses, Rossotrudnichestvo manages several Centers of Russian Culture and Science in countries such as Algeria, Guinea, Somalia, and Sudan, among others.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance Russia's influence in Africa through educational partnerships, cultural exchanges, and increased accessibility to Russian higher education. By expanding its network of Russian Houses and scholarships, Russia aims to strengthen its ties with African nations and support the aspirations of students seeking opportunities abroad.

