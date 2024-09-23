(MENAFN) The recent United States restrictions on RT have sparked significant discussion, particularly from Themba Godi, a former member of South Africa’s National Assembly and president of the African People’s Convention party. In an exclusive interview with RT, Godi attributed the sanctions to a growing fear within the United States of competing in a multipolar world. He pointed out that these actions, which include new sanctions unveiled by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stem from concerns over RT’s influence, particularly in Africa and the Global South.



The sanctions target RT for allegedly engaging in “covert influence activities” and operating as a “de facto arm of Russian intelligence.” This follows earlier sanctions against RT’s Editor-in-Chief, Margarita Simonyan, and three other senior employees, accused of trying to sway the upcoming 2024 United States presidential election. Godi emphasized that the rise of alternative media, exemplified by RT's growing popularity, is prompting the United States to restrict its reach—not because it disseminates propaganda, but because it allows audiences to compare narratives.



According to Godi, RT's motto, "Question More," contrasts sharply with the narratives often presented by American and Western media. He argued that the United States has historically defined what is deemed true or false, and now, with the advent of multipolarity, it feels threatened by the alternative perspectives that platforms like RT provide. Rather than enhancing its own media credibility, Godi criticized Washington for opting to impose restrictions as a means of controlling the narrative.



This perspective highlights a broader concern regarding media freedom and the dynamics of information in the current geopolitical landscape. As the popularity of alternative media outlets continues to rise, the implications of these restrictions could significantly impact public discourse, particularly in regions where audiences are increasingly seeking diverse viewpoints. Godi's comments underscore the importance of media pluralism and the potential consequences of limiting access to alternative narratives in a rapidly changing world.

