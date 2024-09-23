Rival West African association contemplates launching new passports

(MENAFN) In a significant move reflecting the evolving dynamics in West Africa, Mali's transitional president, Colonel Assimi Goita, has announced the launch of new biometric passports in collaboration with Burkina Faso and Niger. This initiative is part of the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States (AES), established after the three nations experienced a rift with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Goita made the announcement during a speech commemorating the first anniversary of the AES, stating that the introduction of these passports aims to standardize travel documents within the region and enhance the mobility of citizens globally. This initiative follows Burkina Faso's recent issuance of biometric passports that notably lack the ECOWAS logo, a decision rooted in the country’s withdrawal from the regional bloc.



Burkinabe Security Minister Mahamadou Sana explained that the omission of the ECOWAS emblem from the passports was a direct response to Ouagadougou's exit from the organization. The move highlights the growing tensions between these Sahelian nations and ECOWAS, which they accuse of undermining their sovereignty and serving the interests of foreign powers.



In January, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger jointly announced their departure from the 15-member ECOWAS, following rising frustrations over the bloc's responses to their political crises. The ECOWAS group, which represents over 400 million people, had previously threatened military intervention in Niger after the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023, a situation that further fueled the Sahel countries' resolve to distance themselves from the organization.



The launch of the AES biometric passports not only signifies a shift in regional alliances but also reflects a broader trend of self-determination among these nations as they navigate their relationships with traditional powers and seek to assert their autonomy in the face of external pressures. As the AES moves forward, it will be crucial to observe how this initiative impacts travel, trade, and diplomatic relations within the region and beyond.

