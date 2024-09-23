Terrorists assault capital of Mali`s

(MENAFN) In a troubling escalation of violence, multiple members of an insurgent group have been apprehended following a brazen attack on a military training facility in Mali's capital, Bamako. The incident, which took place early on Tuesday, targeted the Faladie gendarmerie school and the adjacent airport military base, drawing attention to the ongoing security challenges faced by the West African nation, particularly in the jihadist-affected Sahel region.



According to a statement from the Malian army, the assault was characterized as a “complex attack” that has since been brought under control. Chief General Oumar Diarra confirmed that the insurgents had been "neutralized" and provided updates to the press following his visit to the gendarmerie school. The group behind the attack, Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), which has ties to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility, alleging that the assault resulted in significant casualties and damage.



While the national army acknowledged that the attack led to fatalities—including cadets from the gendarmerie academy—exact numbers were not disclosed. Eyewitness accounts describe chaotic scenes in the Banankabougou neighborhood, where gunfire erupted, forcing locals en route to morning prayers to retreat. Reports also indicated that two explosions were heard, with smoke billowing from the training camp and Modibo Keita Senou International Airport.



In a precautionary move, Mali's transport minister imposed restrictions on airport access to mitigate potential risks, although these measures were later lifted as the situation stabilized. Local media captured footage of a suspected terrorist who was reportedly killed while attempting to escape after the attack, alongside videos showing several masked individuals under arrest.



This incident highlights the continuing threat posed by extremist groups in Mali and underscores the urgent need for comprehensive security measures to protect both military installations and civilian populations in the region. As the Sahel grapples with escalating violence, the response from authorities will be critical in addressing the underlying issues that fuel such insurgent activities.

