(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, a member of South Africa’s United Movement, argued that Meta’s recent decision to ban RT stems from pressure exerted by the United States government. According to Kwankwa, this move is indicative of Meta's financial reliance on United States funding, suggesting that the company’s updates to its terms of service—aimed at curbing what it terms "foreign interference"—are motivated by the desire to align with a unipolar worldview dominated by American interests.



Kwankwa criticized this trend, emphasizing that the decision represents a broader effort to suppress alternative media outlets that offer perspectives challenging the narratives typically found in Western media. He warned that if one outlet, such as RT, is targeted, it sets a dangerous precedent for media freedom worldwide. “If you allow one country to undermine and to violate the right to press freedom, where does it stop?” he questioned, implying that other outlets could similarly face restrictions in the future.



The implications of this situation extend particularly to Africa, where Kwankwa expressed concern that such measures could hinder the continent’s ability to engage with critical global issues. He stressed that alternative platforms like RT are essential for providing diverse viewpoints on geopolitical matters, especially for African audiences. The MP's remarks reflect a growing unease regarding the global media landscape, where government influence and commercial interests could limit the range of perspectives available to the public.



As countries navigate the complexities of media freedom and government oversight, Kwankwa's comments underscore the importance of protecting diverse media voices to ensure that a variety of viewpoints are represented in the global discourse. The potential repercussions for media outlets in Africa and beyond could be significant if trends toward censorship and suppression of dissenting voices continue to gain momentum.

