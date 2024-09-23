TKN Leadership Summit 2024: Register Now For The Kingdom Network's Premier Church Leadership Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BELTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Kingdom (TKN) is thrilled to announce the TKN Leadership Summit 2024, a transformative church leadership designed for current and aspiring church leaders. Taking place from Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, November 14 at 9 p.m. EST, this dynamic event offers both in-person and virtual attendance options. Tickets are on sale now and will remain available until the day of the event. This is an unmissable opportunity to receive top-tier leadership training and expand your Christian network.

Hosted at the illustrious Kingdom Fellowship AME Church in Beltsville, MD, the TKN Leadership Summit 2024 promises an enriching experience tailored for seminary students seeking to enhance their leadership skills. The in-person registration, priced at just $50, includes onsite admission for the entire conference, lunch and refreshments for two days, summit swag, educational materials, and 90-day access to all conference content post-event. This immersive experience not only provides valuable learning opportunities but also facilitates meaningful Christian networking.

For those unable to attend in person, the Virtual Seminary Student Rate of $49 offers comprehensive online participation, including access to all leadership training materials and 90-day access to the summit content. This ensures that participants can benefit fully from the summit's insights and resources, regardless of their location. The virtual format is designed to be as interactive and engaging as the in-person experience, with live-streamed sessions, real-time Q&A opportunities, and virtual networking spaces. This format allows for flexible participation, accommodating the busy schedules of seminary students and church leaders.

Adding to the richness of the summit is the Pre-Summit Compelling Preaching Intensive on November 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This session, included in both the in-person and virtual tickets, focuses on enhancing preaching skills, featuring seasoned senior pastors who will share their methods and wisdom on delivering impactful sermons. This intensive is a valuable addition for gospel preachers and teachers aiming to elevate their homiletic prowess. Participants will gain insights into the art of sermon preparation, effective communication techniques, and strategies for engaging their congregations more deeply. The intensive promises to be a highlight of the summit, offering practical tools and inspiration to enhance the preaching ministry of every attendee.

Don't miss the chance to be part of the TKN Leadership Summit 2024. Whether you choose to attend in person or virtually, this conference offers a unique platform to connect with peers, gain essential leadership training, and enrich your ministry. Registrations are open until the day of the event, ensuring flexibility for all participants. Secure your spot today and embark on a journey of personal and professional growth. Visit our website to register and join a community of like-minded church leaders dedicated to making a difference.

The Kingdom Network (TKN) is dedicated to empowering church leaders through high-quality training and networking opportunities. Their mission is to foster growth, innovation, and excellence in church leadership, ensuring that leaders are well-equipped to inspire and guide their congregations. The TKN Leadership Summit is their flagship event, bringing together experienced pastors and emerging leaders for a transformative learning experience.

Register online at now and be part of a community committed to excellence in church leadership! Engage with thought leaders, enhance your ministry skills, and build lasting connections that will support your leadership journey. Join the TKN Leadership Summit 2024 and take the next step in your ministry's growth.

