The Ultimate Guide to Leaving Your Legacy: 22 Powerful Lessons on Leading as a Soul Professional . It is the final in the trilogy helmed by Camille L. Miller.

Miller is the pioneer behind the Soul Professional Movement of evolved and authentic business owners and entrepreneurs and conscious leaders who are non-conforming, purpose-driven and called to serve others. She is the founder of the Natural Life Business Partnership.

In the book's introduction, Miller defines legacy. She writes,

"Legacy is individualized for all of us. It's the leaving of our imprint to inspire others, hopefully into future generations. It's not what we're doing but why we're doing it that's so powerful. We all do our part in the world and impact so many people along the way."

The book contains chapters on leaving a legacy when you are neurodivergent, ways to get better results from your team by understanding your purpose, the magic of gratitude in your life, breaking the generational chains holding you back, and much more.

Miller handpicked the 21 contributors whose stories and advice are featured in the book. They are Dr. Anne D. Bartolucci, Laura Belle, Jacqueline Diaz, Claudia Haller, John Haller, John M. Jaramillo, Teresa Lisum, Tricia Livermore, Renée McDonald, Susan Morrow-Johnson, Elana Ray, Diane Amelia Read, Jennifer Regular, Virginia H. Rich, Simone Sloan, Kristi H. Sullivan, Paul B. Taubman II, Teresa Trigas-Pfefferle, Lara Waldman, Kimberly Winters, and Dr. Dora Wolfe.

Praise for The Ultimate Guide to Leaving Your Legacy

"This newest release in The Ultimate Guide series continues the tradition of providing actionable insights, step-by-step instructions, and real-world examples that empower readers to apply newfound knowledge immediately. Whether you're a novice seeking foundational understanding or a seasoned professional aiming to refine your skills, this book offers a wealth of information that is both insightful and applicable. ... It's a comprehensive roadmap that addresses mindset shifts, goal-setting techniques, and effective habits to leave your impact on the world ." -

Claudia Haller, health and wellness coach, Amazon best-selling author

"This community of authors and this series of books provide the motivation and accountability to help them execute those dreams. Beginning with the stories of launching soul professional businesses, to then amplifying business operations and values, and finally establishing our intentional legacies, this series has it all." - J ohn M. Jaramillo, leadership performance coach, podcast host, Amazon best-selling author

About Camille L. Miller

Camille L. Miller, MBA, Ph.D. ABD, serves as an adjunct professor of advanced business strategy at a leading New Jersey university and founded the first global professional organization celebrating the evolution of soul-led entrepreneurs who are ready to awaken their financial and spiritual potential. The first two books in her The Ultimate Guide series were Amazon best-sellers. She has more than 30 years of senior-level leadership experience in operations, sales, marketing, and brand management efforts in for-profit and nonprofit organizations. She hosts the Six-Figure Souls Podcast: Doing Good and Making Money®, which highlights entrepreneurs who crushed the six-figure ceiling and remain in alignment with the Universe and their purpose.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 50 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

