Rarity Health Named Finalist For MM+M Rare Disease Agency Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Independently-owned Rarity will soon celebrate 40 years of transforming rare communications with high-impact, world-class planning and execution.

Rarity Health has launched more than 50 educational initiatives and developed partnerships with global pharma leaders and patient organizations in the orphan disease space.

A deep understanding of how to communicate effectively with rare disease patients, families and caregivers, and a superb reputation for excellent client service set Rarity Health apart from other agencies. MM+M will announce the Winner of the Rare Disease Agency Award in October.

RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rarity Health , specialists in launching and marketing medicines used in treating rare diseases, has been named an agency finalist for the 21st MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year.

The nomination highlights the agency's world-class creativity, deep understanding of the orphan disease treatment space, marketing know-how and commitment to excellent client service.

MM+M, first published in 1966 as Medical Marketing + Media, is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization. MM+M will announce the Winner of the Rare Disease Agency of the Year in October.

"Being named a finalist in the MM+M Rare Disease Agency of the Year category is extremely gratifying,"

said Rob Newland, managing partner at Rarity Health. "Over the past several years, we at Rarity Health have sharpened our focus on serving a diverse array of rare disease communities through our valued clients in the pharmaceutical sector. As we prepare to celebrate our 40th anniversary in 2025, we are proud to reflect on four decades of dedication to the rare disease communities we have served. This milestone is a testament to our long-standing commitment to advocacy, education, and delivering critical support for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Working effectively within the rare diseases space requires strong skills in interpersonal communication, scientific communications, strategic marketing, and more. Rarity Health delivers all of this and couldn't be more excited to be recognized by MM+M as a finalist for Rare Disease Agency of the Year, an extremely competitive category."



In the past decade, Rarity Health has launched over 50 educational initiatives and developed partnerships with global pharmaceutical leaders to create impactful patient and healthcare practitioners-focused communications. Rarity Health's innovative approach to advocacy and education has supported groundbreaking advancements in bleeding disorders, infectious disease, and rare genetic disorders.

Going into its next 40 years, Rarity Health remains committed to creating lasting solutions for patients and caregivers worldwide. To learn more about Rarity Health's award-winning work or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit or email [email protected] .

The MM+M Awards recognizes, champions and celebrates creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications. Recognition comes from industry peers. More than 90 judges with a wide variety of expertise narrowed down the hundreds of entries to a select top few. This rigorous analysis has made the MM+M Awards the industry's gold standard.

For more information visit:

About Rarity Health

Based in Red Bank, New Jersey, Rarity Health is an independently-owned healthcare communications agency that serves as an uncommon link between pharmaceutical innovators and the diverse needs of patients and healthcare professionals. Since 1985, Rarity Health has been specializing in launching and marketing impactful medicines, while forming meaningful and lasting relationships with key opinion leaders, medical educators, patient advocacy groups, patients, and pharmaceutical companies.

About MM+M

MM+M produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features - timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing.

Contact:

Sheila A Burke, for Rarity Health

484-667-6330

[email protected]

SOURCE Rarity Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED