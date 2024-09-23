AD-ACE And Green Valley Products Announce Industry-First ACE Approved Spray Foam Insulation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a landmark collaboration, AD-ACE and Green Valley Products have introduced the first-ever ACE-approved spray foam insulation. This innovative partnership, marking a significant milestone in the industry, combines cutting-edge with rigorous standards.

After several months of collaboration, utilizing state-of-the-art and equipment, the two companies have delivered a pioneering solution. The joint effort represents the first collaboration between an independent chemical supplier and an equipment manufacturer.

AD-ACE and Green Valley Products

Continue Reading

Jeff Smith, VP of Sales at Akurate Dynamics, commented, "Working with Green Valley Products from the ground up in the development of their open and closed cell spray foams was a significant opportunity. Using our newly launched AD-ACE System to ensure that all parameters for a stable product were met, we addressed critical concerns in the spray foam industry related to regulations and certifications."

Paul Valle, CEO of Green Valley Products, added, "We have gone to great lengths to develop and consistently produce top-tier open and closed cell products. Validation from the AD-ACE System underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards and provides our contractors with tangible proof of our quality."

This partnership signifies the future of responsible industry growth, meeting the rising demand for high-efficiency insulation. Polyurethane spray foam, a product that is uniquely manufactured on the job site, previously lacked third-party validation.

Smith further explained, "The AD-ACE System was designed to integrate chemical and equipment processes, addressing the daily variables faced by spray foam applicators. Automated data capture by the AD-ACE System ensures that the processing variables are documented in an immutable report, confirming the proper production of the product."

This alignment mitigates risk for all stakeholders, from contractors to building owners. By validating installations, chemical companies can confirm proper product processing, while contractors receive immediate feedback, enabling prompt resolution of any issues.

For more information about Green Valley Products or the AD-ACE System, please contact:

[email protected]

Direct: (214) 674-3109 | Office: (972) 420-4420

Green Valley Products, LLC

701 Spink Rd Suite 400

Lewisville, TX 75067





Office: (844) 839-4174

Akurate Dynamics

6807 Willowbrook Park

Houston, TX 77066

AD-ACE





SOURCE AD-ACE and Green Valley Products

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED