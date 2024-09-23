Korea University Study Reveals Potential Effects Of Uterine Artery Embolization On Subsequent Deliveries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Korean nationwide cohort study shows increased complications for both mothers and newborns in deliveries following uterine artery embolization

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is a serious condition where a woman experiences significant blood loss after giving birth. It affects about 4–6% of new mothers and can lead to severe complications if not managed properly. Traditional treatments for PPH include medications to contract the uterus, physical compression, and using a balloon device inside the uterus to stop the bleeding. When these methods don't work, doctors might perform a procedure called UAE. UAE is a less invasive alternative to surgery that involves blocking the blood vessels to stop the bleeding. However, recent studies have raised concerns about the potential effects of UAE on subsequent deliveries, prompting further investigation.

A nationwide cohort study revealed that women who underwent UAE during their first delivery face increased risks of adverse outcomes in their second delivery.

To further investigate this, a group of researchers led by Professor Woo Jin Yang from Korea University College of Medicine, conducted a study using data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. After accounting for other factors that might influence the outcomes, the researchers compared women who had UAE during their first delivery with those who did not undergo the procedure. Their study was published in Volume 2024, Issue 3, of the journal Human Reproduction Open

on 26 June 2024.

"Notably, our findings showed that women who had UAE during their first delivery were more likely to face complications in their next pregnancy. These complications included higher risks of placental problems, such as the placenta attaching too deeply or being positioned abnormally. These women were more likely to have premature births and severe bleeding again during their second delivery," explains Prof. Yang.

In addition, the babies born to women who had undergone UAE were found to have a higher chance of major birth defects, especially heart problems, and often needed special care in a neonatal intensive care unit. Although most long-term health issues were not more common, there was a slightly higher risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in these children. However, the finding regarding ADHD in particular requires careful interpretation. Further research with larger sample sizes and longer follow-up periods is needed to confirm and understand the potential link between UAE and ADHD in children.

The findings of this study could help doctors have better conversations with the women undergoing UAE, helping them prepare for a safer pregnancy and delivery. Women who have had UAE might also benefit from personalized prenatal care that addresses their specific needs, giving them more confidence and a proactive approach to their pregnancy. This might be in the form of more regular check-ups and special monitoring of the baby.

Hospitals can use this information to improve their delivery plans for women with a history of UAE, ensuring that they are well-prepared and receive individualized care. Additionally, pediatric teams can work closely with obstetricians to ensure that newborns receive the best possible care. Moreover, the guidelines for caring for these pregnancies might be updated to reflect these findings, leading to better care practices.

"The primary aim of our study

is to promote safer childbirth experiences for women with a history of UAE, not to discourage or alarm them about subsequent pregnancies. By identifying potential risks, we seek to improve care strategies, ultimately supporting these women in achieving healthy pregnancies and deliveries,"

concludes Prof. Yang.

