Mobile Network 24 (MN24) Appoints Former Assistant District Attorney Lucien H. Marioneaux Jr. As Its Director Of Aviation And General Counsel

(MN24) has appointed Lucien H. Marioneaux as its Director of and General Counsel. Lucien earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, in 1995 and his Law Degree from Louisiana State University, Paul M. Hebert Law Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1998.

Formerly co-owning and operating Marioneaux & Williams, LLC, a private general law practice specializing in estate planning and general corporate representation, including transactions and litigation, Lucien has also held positions as an Assistant District Attorney in Caddo Parish, Bossier Parish, and Webster Parish, all in Louisiana. Lucien has also held various real estate, oil and gas positions and private equity holdings in business and industry throughout Texas and Louisiana. Lucien has enjoyed a prominent legal career spanning over 25 years.

Lucien has held a pilot's license since 1995, specifically as an airline transport multi-engine pilot, commercial single-engine fixed-wing pilot, and commercial helicopter pilot, having flown for various law enforcement agencies throughout the States of Louisiana and Texas.

"The hiring of Lucien brings a wealth of experience in two key areas for our company." States Brian Smith, Founder and CEO of MN24. Brian continues, "Lucien's 25-plus years as a litigator and 30-plus years as a pilot adds expertise that will be invaluable to MN24."

Lucien H. Marioneaux states, "Mobile Network 24 has given me the unique opportunity to transform my passion for aviation into a lifesaving purpose. I'm happy to share Brian's vision of revolutionizing the future of organ transplant logistics.

Transporting second chances is our passion; we excel at what we do."

coordinates and manages the complex process of organ transplant logistics. They work closely with transplant centers, Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), organ preservation device companies, and transplant team providers to ensure that teams and organs are safely and efficiently transported to patients in need. Their goal is to streamline the transplant process, eliminate delays, lower organ acquisition costs, and, most importantly, save more lives.

For more information about Mobile Network 24's work, please get in touch with Michael Lollo

at [email protected]

or 917.837.2058.

