Latinocircuit TV Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With A Stellar Lineup Of Content

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, LatinoCircuit TV, a division of DFEZ Content Management, is proud to celebrate our channel's historic launch earlier this year. We are excited to spotlight our newest curated collection of award-winning and critically acclaimed shows, movies, documentaries, animated films, shorts, and more from Latin America and the US.

Our incredible pool of content creators and talent includes:



Veta Films (LUZ EN EL ENCIERRO)

MG1 Productions (CHILDREN BEHIND THE WALL)

Aguijon Films (THE TRUMPETER, many more)

Modesto Foundation Education (QUE PASA WITH CARLOS MEDINA)

R4FILMS (SHADOW FIST 1-3)

Leon Media Network (CAN WE PLEASE TALK)

D's Productions, IDTV Flix & Princeton Media (JUST PASSING THROUGH)

Retrogusto Films, Candesco Productions & Maracuya Productions (DREAMTOWN)

KSA Entertainment (DAILY FLASH LATINO, soon EL FLASH LATINO)

Spanglish Movies (BARBARA, HIJOS DE LA SAL, PLANTADOS, many more titles)

Deviant Children Productions & R4FILMS (JUGANDO CON FUEGO) Princeton Media (IRMA, SPANISH TOUCH)

All this amazing content is streaming on LatinoCircuit TV across multiple platforms, including Freebie TV (US) , WISP TV (US) , TCL Channel (US & Latin America) , and WeDo TV Europe (Spain) .

Join us in celebrating the immense contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities to American culture, entertainment, and more, this month on LatinoCircuit TV! And stay tuned for much more to come soon.

About LatinoCircuit TV : LatinoCircuit TV is dedicated to bringing diverse and high-quality content from Latin America and the US to a global audience. Our mission is to showcase the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of the Hispanic and Latino communities through a wide range of programming.

Follow us on Instagram @latinocircuit_tv and to learn more go to .

Contact : Doris Martinez, 917-846-5649, [email protected]

