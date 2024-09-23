CN Police Services Mobilizing For See Tracks? Think Train® Week 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CN Officers Engage with Communities Across the United States to Raise Awareness and Help Save Lives

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has launched its annual See Tracks ? Think Train ® Week campaign to raise awareness about the vital importance of rail safety. The Company joins communities across North America to raise awareness of the danger of dangerous behaviors around railway tracks and property.



From September 23-29, CN Police Services, along with many other CN employees, will actively share important rail safety messages in communities across CN's network to help prevent rail related accidents and injuries.

“Safety is a shared responsibility. CN encourages communities to get involved and spread the safety message, raising awareness on the dangers of unsafe behavior on or near railway property. Railways have been part of communities for over a century, powering the North American economy and connecting it to the rest of the world. I urge you to support See Tracks ? Think Train ® Week initiatives and speak to your loved ones, neighbors, and communities about the critical importance of being safe around rail property; you could help save a life.”

- Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN



In North America, there are on average over 2,000 crossing accidents and 1,000 trespassing incidents each year. In 2023 alone, there were 2,192 rail crossing collisions reported in the U.S., resulting in 247 fatalities and 766 injuries. These figures speak to the importance of raising rail safety awareness across the network.

Rail Safety is a Shared Responsibility

Together with cities, towns, and Indigenous communities, CN promotes rail safety in all the communities we operate through. In 2023, over 428 communities across our network signed resolutions or proclamations officially recognizing and endorsing Rail Safety Week and its significance. For over 20 years, the Company has promoted safe behavior around railway property and trains. We need the help of all our community partners to increase awareness. Increased education about rail safety and the dangers of trespassing contributes directly to this initiative.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of incidents along CN's network, which spans eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of the need for rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or an interview with CN Police, contact:

US

Canada

Contact:

Media

Jonathan Abecassis

Director, Public Affairs and

Media Relations

(438) 455-3692

...