Tackling Phishing Websites: Brandsec Secures Grant From Australian Government For Unphish Platform

Unphish: protecting Australian brands from web based phishing attacks

Brandsec secures a $231K grant from the Australian to fast-track Unphish, an AI-powered tool protecting Australian businesses from fraud

- Edward Seaford, Enforcement Director

WINDSOR, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brandsec Pty Ltd (brandsec) is excited to announce that it has been awarded a $231,000 grant from the Australian Government's Industry Growth Program (IGP). This funding will support the ongoing development of Unphish , our innovative smart online enforcement and takedown software, which is designed to protect Australian businesses from the growing threat of online fraud and brand impersonation.

The Industry Growth Program provides crucial support to innovative startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) undertaking commercialisation or growth projects. Through matched grant funding, the program assists recipients like brandsec in scaling up operations, transforming their businesses, and bringing ground-breaking solutions to the market.

Unphish is a state-of-the-art brand protection tool that automates and streamlines the takedown process across multiple platforms, swiftly eliminating fake websites, fraudulent social media profiles, and other forms of online brand misuse. The funding will facilitate the integration of a powerful AI-driven engine, enhancing compliance with platform-specific, industry-specific, and country-specific regulations. This will significantly accelerate the removal of malicious digital properties, making Unphish an invaluable resource for Australian businesses committed to safeguarding their digital presence and maintaining their brand integrity.

“Receiving this grant from the Australian Government's Industry Growth Program is a major milestone for brandsec,” said Ed Seaford, the Enforcement Director at brandsec.“This funding will allow us to fast-track the development of Unphish and provide Australian businesses with the most robust online enforcement tool available.”

“Cybercriminals create approximately 1.5 million phishing sites every month, with Australian enterprise brands, government departments, and SMEs being prime targets. The problem is becoming more complex as bad actors shift to new platforms to scam consumers. Fake social media profiles now account for 16% of all phishing attacks, and we're witnessing new platforms being exploited every day. Australia needs a centralised, expert solution to swiftly counter these threats and stay one step ahead-and that's exactly what Unphish aims to deliver”.

“Unphish has already made significant strides, with leading Australian brands supporting its development through a successful beta trial. We've also garnered interest from prominent international brands across the US, UK, South East Asia, and Europe. While our primary mission is to protect Australian businesses, it's clear there is unmet global demand that we plan to address in the future”.

With the support of the IGP grant, brandsec poised to streamline the way Australian businesses combat online fraud and brand impersonation. Unphish not only helps businesses remove phishing sites and fake social media profiles but also contributes to a safer online environment for consumers and organisations alike.

For more information about Unphish and how it can protect your business, please visit Unphish.

