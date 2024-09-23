First Premier of Ghana emerges as formidable voice for self-governance across continent

(MENAFN) Kwame Nkrumah, the first Prime of Ghana and a pivotal figure in Africa's struggle for independence, emerged as a formidable voice for self-governance across the continent. Born Francis Nwia-Kofi Ngolonma on September 21, 1909, in Nkroful, Gold Coast (now Ghana), he would later adopt the name Kwame Nkrumah. His advocacy for pan-Africanism and his insightful analysis of neo-colonialism distinguished him as a leading theorist of his time.



Nkrumah’s academic journey began with teacher training in Ghana, followed by studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and the London School of Economics. Despite facing racial discrimination and financial challenges during his time in the United States, he engaged deeply with political theories that would shape his future endeavors. Influenced by the works of Lenin, Marx, and Engels, he developed a critical understanding of colonialism’s lasting impacts on African nations.



His seminal work, *Neo-Colonialism: The Last Stage of Imperialism*, published in 1965, was a direct response to the ongoing economic and political manipulations by former colonial powers. In this book, Nkrumah accurately predicted that even after formal independence, European nations would employ various tactics to maintain a grip on their former colonies. His insights alarmed British officials and illustrated the complexities of post-colonial governance in Africa.



Nkrumah’s leadership, however, faced significant opposition, culminating in a CIA-backed coup in 1966 that ousted him from power. His removal served as a stark reminder of the external forces that sought to undermine African liberation movements. Today, Nkrumah remains a symbol of resistance against colonialism and an advocate for African unity, inspiring future generations to strive for self-determination and cooperation among African nations.

