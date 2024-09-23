S-Africa gets struck by unexpected snowfall

(MENAFN) South Africa has been struck by an unexpected heavy snowfall, resulting in one fatality and leaving numerous motorists stranded, according to local officials and reports. The severe weather hit on Saturday, impacting the critical N3 highway that connects Johannesburg to the coastal city of Durban. Traffic was completely halted, trapping drivers and passengers on the road.



Many motorists expressed their vulnerability during this ordeal, feeling exposed to potential criminal attacks as they waited for assistance. In response, local authorities initiated rescue operations, providing stranded motorists with hot meals, blankets, and other essential support. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is spearheading these efforts, while the Department of Transport works to clear the blocked roads.



Tragically, officials confirmed that at least one person has died due to the conditions. A 39-year-old woman, who was traveling by minibus taxi, became stuck during the snowfall. After spending the night in freezing temperatures, she and other passengers managed to reach a nearby shopping center. However, the woman collapsed from hypothermia and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The South African Weather Services warned that more snow is anticipated, and orange weather alerts—indicating a high level of caution—remain in effect for various regions of the country. As authorities continue to respond to this unprecedented weather event, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected.

