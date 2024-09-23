Stating ways in which Buddhists want to alter press

(MENAFN) The Second International Buddhist Forum recently convened in New Delhi, bringing together delegates from various countries for a six-hour discussion on "mindful communication" and conflict resolution. Participants included representatives, scholars, journalists, and activists from nations such as Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic, highlighting the global nature of this dialogue.



One of the key topics that sparked intense debate was the concept of "mindful communication." According to the forum's organizers, this approach advocates for an ethical framework in media reporting that emphasizes compassion, love, and respect for individuals. Essentially, it seeks to infuse Buddhist principles into traditional journalism and blogging practices.



In a world grappling with conflict and divergent narratives surrounding accountability and solutions, Hindu and Buddhist leaders propose a different approach to conflict resolution. Experts at the forum argued that the tenets of 'Dharma' and 'Dhamma' could serve as transformative influences on contemporary media, which often leans toward sensationalism and manipulation rather than focusing on the real issues faced by individuals.



This alternative perspective on journalism aims to promote a more compassionate and thoughtful media landscape, one that resonates not just with Buddhists and Hindus, but with all who seek to foster understanding and empathy in their reporting. By advocating for mindful communication, the forum aspires to reshape the media’s role in society, steering it toward more constructive and humane practices.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704131