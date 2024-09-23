Media reports Moscow, New Delhi accelerate discussions on investment treaty

(MENAFN) India and Russia are actively engaged in discussions to establish a bilateral investment treaty aimed at enhancing business cooperation and attracting investments, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The previous investment treaty, which dates back to the mid-1990s, was effectively rendered obsolete when India terminated its bilateral investment treaties with 58 countries, including Russia, in 2017. This move was part of India's strategy to negotiate new treaties that would better balance the rights and responsibilities of investors.



The renewed discussions for a new treaty were initiated during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last July. Following that meeting, officials from both nations convened to expedite the negotiations, with a mutual agreement to conclude the treaty promptly. Although no specific deadline has been set, both sides are optimistic about finalizing the agreement in the near future.



During their bilateral summit, Modi and Putin emphasized the need for a comprehensive free-trade agreement that encompasses investments and services. A joint statement from the two leaders underscored their commitment to significantly boost annual trade turnover to USD100 billion by 2030.



The evolving relationship between India and Russia reflects a broader strategy to strengthen economic ties, particularly in the context of shifting global trade dynamics. As both nations look to deepen their cooperation, the successful conclusion of the new investment treaty could serve as a cornerstone for future economic collaboration.

