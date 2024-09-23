American court calls upon Indian representatives in supposed assassination case

(MENAFN) A New York court has summoned the Indian government, including its national security adviser, in relation to an alleged assassination attempt on Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun, a dual of the US and Canada, has been labeled a "terrorist" by India's of Home Affairs for advocating the establishment of Khalistan, a separate state for Sikhs. He leads Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization banned in India since 2019.



On Thursday, Pannun, who is based in New York and practices law, revealed a document linked to a civil lawsuit he filed against the Indian and top intelligence officials in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The court's summons requires the Indian government and named individuals to respond within 21 days.



Among those named in the lawsuit are Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser; Samant Goel, the former head of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India’s foreign intelligence agency; R&AW officer Vikram Yadav; and Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national who was arrested in Prague in connection with the Pannun case and subsequently extradited to the United States.



In response, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri criticized the court's summons, describing it as “unwarranted” and “unsubstantiated.” He emphasized that while the case has been filed, it does not alter India’s stance on the matter. Misri pointed out that Pannun's background is well-known, suggesting that the case lacks credibility and validity.



The unfolding situation highlights the complex diplomatic and legal tensions surrounding issues of sovereignty, separatism, and international relations between India and the United States, as Pannun continues to challenge Indian authorities from abroad.

