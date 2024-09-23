India voices remarks on Reuters allegation regarding ammunition for Ukraine

(MENAFN) India’s of External Affairs (MEA) has responded firmly to a Reuters report alleging that the country has supplied artillery shells to Ukraine through third parties in the European Union. The MEA described the report as “speculative and misleading,” asserting that it inaccurately suggests violations of international obligations by India where none exist.



The Reuters article, published on Thursday, claimed that Indian ammunition manufacturers’ shipments to customers in Italy and the Czech Republic were being redirected to the Ukrainian government. It also stated that Moscow had expressed concerns to New Delhi regarding these shipments on multiple occasions. MEA spokesman Shri Randhir Jaiswal criticized the report for its implications, emphasizing that India maintains a strong track record of adhering to international norms related to the export of military and dual-use items.



Jaiswal further clarified that India conducts its defense exports with careful consideration of its international obligations, including non-proliferation commitments. He highlighted the country's robust legal and regulatory framework that governs such exports, which includes a thorough evaluation of end-user obligations and certifications.



The Reuters report was based on insights from 11 anonymous Indian and European government and defense industry officials, as well as an analysis of publicly available customs data. However, none of the governments or companies cited in the report provided comments in response to inquiries. The report also indicated that India has allegedly been supplying Ukraine through European intermediaries for over a year, and noted that Moscow has raised these concerns with Indian officials, including during a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in July.



In light of the MEA’s statement, it is clear that India is keen to distance itself from any suggestions of wrongdoing regarding its defense exports, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining compliance with international standards.

