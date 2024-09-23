Shamari Benton Joins Big Onion Hospitality As Chief Financial Officer To Drive Growth And Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Big Onion Hospitality, a leading casual dining group known for its food and quality-driven dining experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shamari Benton as Chief Officer (CFO). Benton will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations and strategies, supporting the company's ambitious growth plans and expanding its restaurant operations and portfolio.Shamari Benton brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, having most recently served as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations at Real Good Foods Co. There, he successfully led significant debt refinancing efforts, raised equity capital, and drove strategic financial planning initiatives. His expertise in capital markets, financial strategy, and operational optimization has made him a key player in driving organizational growth and financial excellence.“We are thrilled to welcome Shamari Benton to the Big Onion Hospitality team,” said Arthur Holmer, CEO of Big Onion Hospitality.“His proven track record in capital raising, financial strategy, and building high-performing teams will be invaluable as we enter our next growth phase. With Shamari's leadership, we are confident in our ability to scale our restaurant footprint, optimize operational efficiencies, and strategically manage our real estate holdings, driving significant value for our stakeholders.”Benton expressed his enthusiasm about joining Big Onion Hospitality, stating,“I am excited to join Big Onion Hospitality at such a pivotal time. The company's strong brand identity and clear vision for growth and innovation present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working closely with Arthur and the leadership team to drive financial excellence, expand our restaurant portfolio, and strengthen our real estate investments.”Big Onion Hospitality currently operates a complementary portfolio of restaurant brands, including Fatpour Tap Works, Hopsmith Tavern, Woodie's Flat, and their new brand, Woodie's Wings. With a strategic focus on expanding its brand presence and enhancing its digital and operational capabilities, Big Onion Hospitality is well-positioned to become an emerging leader in the polished casual dining and quick-service segments.About Big Onion HospitalityFounded 2011 in Chicago, Illinois, Big Onion Hospitality is a dynamic casual dining group renowned for its quality food, exceptional service, and focus on customer innovation. Guided by the mission "to make each and every guest feel as though they are walking into our own personal home," the company boasts a diverse portfolio of complementary restaurant brands and a strategic approach to real estate, positioning itself for substantial growth in the coming years.For more information, please visit .



