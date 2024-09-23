ZEROUM Inc. Establishes Subsidiary In South Korea, Begins Expansion Into Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZEROUM Inc., provider of custom live streaming tools, establishes ZEROUM KOREA in Daegu, South Korea, and accelerates its expansion into the Asian market

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZEROUM (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Yuji Wachi; hereafter "ZEROUM"), a company specializing in the development and provision of custom live streaming tools, is pleased to announce the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary "ZEROUM KOREA" in Daegu, South Korea. This strategic move marks the beginning of the company's full-scale expansion into the Asian market, strengthening its technological offerings and business presence throughout the region.Full-Scale Entry into the Asian MarketTo meet the growing demand for live streaming services in the rapidly expanding Asian market, ZEROUM is establishing a local base in South Korea to bolster its support structure for clients in the region. South Korea, in particular, is a key market with a booming entertainment, e-sports, and K-pop industry, making it a focal point for live streaming innovations. ZEROUM aims to provide tailored tools that cater to the specific cultural and technological needs of this region, while fostering strong partnerships with local stakeholders to accelerate market penetration throughout Asia.Enhancing Technical Innovation and Custom ServicesZEROUM's custom live streaming tools, praised for their cutting-edge technology, offer flexible customization to meet the specific needs of clients across various live streaming platforms and industries. With the establishment of ZEROUM KOREA, ZEROUM will be able to deliver the latest technology more efficiently across South Korea and neighboring countries. The company is particularly focused on the entertainment and e-sports industries, where it aims to provide local users with optimal live streaming experiences, creating new value in the process.Outlook for Global ExpansionStarting with the establishment of its subsidiary in South Korea, ZEROUM plans to continue expanding its reach across the entire Asian market, with the eventual goal of developing a globally scalable business model. ZEROUM will remain committed to offering flexible services that cater to local market demands, while strengthening its presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region.ZEROUM Inc. Company OverviewRepresentative: CEO Yuji WachiHeadquarters: 601 Majin Building, 37-10 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042, JapanInternational Office: 3F, 3 Chilgokjungang-daero 52-gil, Buk-gu, Daegu, Republic of KoreaEstablished: April 10, 2018Official Website:Company Overview: company/Business Operations:・Operation of Doneru , a live streaming enhancement platform:・Operation of VIRAL , a link profile service:・Comprehensive web consulting and DX support services: consulting/・Web media business, including Live Trend: , WEBTREND: , BUSINESS TIPS: business-tips/ , MediGlow: article/ , Money Graph: media/ , LIFETREND: life/ , Health Water Life: , Money Z: money/ , Art Make: artmake/

