India’s political landscape loses one of its most influential figures

(MENAFN) India’s landscape recently lost one of its most influential figures with the passing of Sitaram Yechury, aged 72, due to a brief respiratory illness in New Delhi on September 12. As the general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Yechury was recognized as a pragmatic leader within the Left, often standing out in a political arena marked by ideological fervor.



Tributes poured in following his death, with Indian National leader Rahul Gandhi highlighting Yechury’s role as a “protector of the idea of India” and acknowledging his profound understanding of the nation’s complexities. Despite never holding a government position, Yechury's political career was marked by significant actions and decisions that shaped the course of Indian politics.



Throughout his career, Yechury was known for his staunch opposition to authoritarianism. He stood against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the controversial ‘Emergency’ period, which curtailed civil liberties and democratic processes. His political savvy was evident when he opposed the proposal for popular West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu to assume the prime ministership—a decision Basu would later regret, referring to it as an “historic blunder.” Additionally, Yechury and his party withdrew support from Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during critical negotiations regarding a nuclear deal with the United States, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the party’s ideological stance.



Born in August 1952 in Madras (now Chennai), Yechury grew up in a Telugu-speaking family. His father, Sarveshwar Somayajula Yechury, was an engineer working for the state transport corporation in Andhra Pradesh, while his mother, Kalpakam, held a government position. This background instilled in him a strong sense of social justice and an understanding of the challenges faced by the working class.



Yechury’s legacy as one of the last great communists in India will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to the principles of Marxism and his significant contributions to the political discourse of the country. As the CPI-M navigates the future without his leadership, the void left by Yechury's departure will be felt across the political spectrum.



