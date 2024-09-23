Nicaragua’S Crackdown On Faith: Christians Face Persecution Under Ortega’S Regime

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Nicaragua, a disturbing situation is unfolding as Christians face growing persecution under the authoritarian of Daniel Ortega. The regime recently struck a deal with the US to release 135 prisoners.



Among those freed were pastors, Catholic laypeople, and leaders of a Christian operating in Nicaragua. The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF International ) exposed the fraudulent convictions of these individuals by the regime.



Eleven Christian leaders received prison sentences ranging from 12 to 15 years and hefty fines exceeding $80 million. The US State Department confirmed the prisoners' safe arrival in Guatemala after their unjust detention.



In addition, Washington condemned Nicaragua's actions, stating the detainees were punished for exercising their fundamental freedoms.



ADF took on the responsibility of defending the imprisoned pastors internationally, petitioning the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.







The arrests, announced in December, were allegedly part of a money laundering investigation targeting religious leaders.

A Crisis of Faith and Freedom

Authorities also detained 11 representatives of Puerta de la Montaña, a US-based Christian ministry's branch in Nicaragua. The regime revoked the ministry's registration without notice and seized all its properties and assets.



Despite the lack of evidence, the pastors maintained their innocence throughout their eight-month imprisonment.



In March, formal convictions were handed down, sentencing the 11 religious leaders to lengthy prison terms and exorbitant fines.



The case caught the attention of US congressmen, who demanded the detainees' release in a bipartisan letter. Republican Robert Aderholt led the effort, expressing concern over religious freedom violations in Nicaragua.



Since April 2018, Nicaragua has experienced an authoritarian drift, intensifying after the controversial 2021 elections. Christians find themselves on the front lines of persecution, with hundreds imprisoned and stripped of their nationality.



In short, the regime justifies these actions by accusing religious figures of inciting violence, hatred, and economic destabilization.

MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108704092