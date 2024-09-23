Economic Forecasts Shift: Inflation and Interest Rates on the Rise in Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Economists have revised their forecasts for Brazil's economy, with the Central Bank's Focus report showing notable changes in inflation and interest rate expectations.



These shifts reflect growing concerns about the country's stability and economic growth.



Inflation forecasts have increased for the tenth consecutive time. Experts now anticipate a 4.37% rate for 2024, up from the previous 4.35% estimate.



This upward trend extends to future years, with projections rising for 2025 and 2026. The 2027 forecast remains steady at 3.50%.



The Selic rate, Brazil's benchmark interest rat , is now expected to reach 11.50 by the end of 2024.



This marks an increase from earlier predictions. Forecasts for subsequent years remain unchanged, with gradual decreases anticipated through 2027.







Despite inflationary pressures, economists have raised their GDP growth expectations for 2024. The new projection stands at 3%, up from 2.96%. Growth estimates for following years remain stable, hovering around 2%.



Currency forecasts show stability. The dollar is expected to maintain its value against the Brazilian real over the next four years.



Projections range from R$5.40 in 2024 to R$5.30 in 2027. These economic shifts occur against a backdrop of global monetary policy decisions.

The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, has reacted to contrasting interest rate decisions in Brazil and the United States.



Last week, it closed at 131,065.44 points, marking a 2.84% decline. As markets open this week, global indices show mixed performance.



Asian markets closed with slight variations, while European exchanges and U.S. futures display cautious movements. Commodity prices, including oil, show modest gains.



These economic forecasts paint a complex picture of Brazil's financial future. They highlight the delicate balance between managing inflation, stimulating growth, and maintaining currency stability.



As the week unfolds, all eyes will be on how these predictions influence market behavior and policy decisions.

