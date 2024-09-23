Hellboy director voices strong concerns about impact of AI

(MENAFN) Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro has voiced strong concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry, asserting that it falls short in capturing genuine human emotion and artistic value. Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, the visionary behind acclaimed films like *Hellboy* and *Pan’s Labyrinth* reiterated his skepticism regarding AI's capabilities in creating meaningful art.



Del Toro characterized AI’s output as limited, suggesting it has only produced "semi-compelling screensavers" at best. He emphasized that, unlike art created by humans, generative AI lacks the capacity to evoke the deep and complex emotions that resonate with audiences. “The value of art is not how much it costs and how little effort it requires,” he stated. “It’s about how much someone would risk to experience it. Are those screensavers going to make anyone cry over personal losses or nostalgic regrets? Absolutely not.”



His remarks align with a growing apprehension among Hollywood creators about AI encroaching on creative roles in the industry. This concern culminated in a significant labor dispute last year, where screenwriters and actors engaged in a prolonged strike over the use of AI in scriptwriting and performance. The strike led to the establishment of guidelines aimed at regulating AI’s integration into film and television production.



The rise of AI has sparked widespread ethical discussions about its potential benefits and the risks it poses to human employment. A recent study conducted by Arize AI, cited by the *Financial Times*, revealed that 56 percent of major American companies now view AI as a significant risk—a dramatic increase from just 9 percent in 2022. The media and entertainment sectors have been particularly alarmed, with over 90 percent of companies, including industry giants like Netflix and Disney, considering rapidly evolving AI systems to be a business threat.



Del Toro’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within the artistic community that values the irreplaceable essence of human creativity. As the debate surrounding AI continues, the question remains: can technology truly enhance art, or will it ultimately dilute the emotional experiences that make it valuable?

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704073