(MENAFN) In the ever-evolving landscape of games, trends play a crucial role in a title's success or failure. Companies that either fail to adapt to these trends or cling to outdated concepts often find themselves facing significant losses. Recently, Sony seems to have fallen victim to this cycle with its latest release, *Concord*.



*Concord*, a first-person multiplayer hero shooter, was in development for eight years and reportedly cost around $200 million to produce. However, its launch was met with disappointing results, garnering fewer than a thousand players on PC shortly after its debut. This raises questions about the game’s reception and the factors contributing to its lackluster performance.



Historically, the gaming industry has seen similar high-profile flops. A notable example is Konami's *Metal Gear Survive*, released in 2018. This multiplayer survival game arrived as the genre was losing steam and expectations were low, especially following the departure of legendary creator Hideo Kojima from the series. The game felt rushed, lacked polish, and failed to capture the essence of the *Metal Gear* franchise, ultimately becoming an industry punchline and a cautionary tale for developers.



Fast forward six years, and Sony appears to be facing a comparable scenario. The gaming market for hero shooters is highly competitive, with established titles like *Overwatch*, *Valorant*, and the forthcoming *Marvel Rivals* dominating the scene. Furthermore, *Concord* launched as a full-price game in a landscape where many titles in the genre have transitioned to a free-to-play model. This made the game’s challenge even steeper, as it needed to offer something distinctive and compelling to entice players to pay for it—an objective it evidently failed to achieve.



As the gaming industry continues to shift, the question remains: did Sony’s commitment to a “woke agenda” or other marketing missteps contribute to the downfall of *Concord*? While the game’s failure can largely be attributed to market saturation and competitive pricing models, the perception of a broader agenda may have influenced player reception and interest. In a climate where gamers are increasingly vocal about their preferences, the implications of such decisions could have long-lasting effects on a company's reputation and future releases.



Ultimately, *Concord* serves as a stark reminder of the importance of aligning game development with market trends and consumer expectations. Without a compelling offering that resonates with players, even substantial investments can lead to disappointing outcomes.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704072