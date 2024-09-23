B. Riley Securities Advances Capital Structure Advisory Efforts With New Senior Hire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brendon Philipps joins B. Riley Securities from Guggenheim to Lead the Firm's Capital Structure Advisory and Liability

Management Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, a leading middle and subsidiary of B. Riley (Nasdaq: RILY ), today announced the addition of Brendon Philipps as a Managing Director where he will lead the firm's Capital Structure Advisory and Liability Management efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Brendon and his expertise to our team," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "Companies across the middle market are looking for help navigating a complex capital environment where the pace of restructurings is accelerating. Brendon brings deep experience advising companies through this environment and will be an invaluable resource to our go-forward strategy."

"I am thrilled to join the B. Riley Securities team and look forward to expanding its product offerings and robust investment banking platform," said Philipps.

"I believe there are meaningful opportunities, especially in the current economic

climate, for companies, creditors and sponsors to maximize value through capital structure optimization."

Philipps is a leading capital advisory and restructuring professional with nearly 15 years supporting and executing complex transactions, including in- and out-of-court restructurings, debt amendments, debt and equity capital raises, and 363 auctions. Prior to joining B. Riley, Philipps served as a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners for the past five years. While at Guggenheim, Phillipps served as lead banker on the recent restructuring of Robertshaw, a major precedent setting case for sponsor-backed liability management transactions in the Southern District of Texas. He previously worked in the Special Situations practice at KLS Diversified Asset Management and the Restructuring practices of Millstein & Co. and Rothschild.

Philipps holds an MBA from the Tepper School of Business of Carnegie Mellon University and a BA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit .

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research

here . B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY ).

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit .

