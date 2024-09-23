A Successful Approach To Alleviate Global Poverty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Three-day Event in Washington DC Celebrates the Impact of the USAID-funded Graduating to Resilience Activity

From September 23-25, 2024, global leaders, donors, researchers, and policymakers convene in Washington, DC, for the Graduating to Resilience Learning Summit organized by AVSI Foundation. This event celebrates the impact of the USAID-funded Graduating to Resilience Activity, which has helped 13,000 refugee and Ugandan households in the Kamwenge district move from humanitarian support to self-reliance . Implemented by AVSI Foundation , Trickle Up , and the American Institutes for Research (AIR) , the program offers a scalable, evidence-based model for addressing extreme poverty.

A Model for Global Poverty Alleviation- The Graduation Approach equips vulnerable populations with the tools needed to build sustainable livelihoods, among other desired outcomes. This approach offers a crucial solution to global challenges like displacement, poverty, and famine, projected to affect over one billion people by 2050 .

USAID Administrator Samantha Power commended the activity's impact: "For every dollar we invest, households see over four times the return in economic benefits."



Program's Highlights -

The event begins with keynote addresses from Dianna Darsney, Deputy Assistant to the Administrator at USAID/BHA, and Daniele Nyirandutiye, USAID/Uganda Mission Director. The opening session promises a roundtable moderated by Jackie Aldrette, Deputy Secretary General of the AVSI Foundation, with Giampaolo Silvestri, Secretary General, AVSI Foundation; Celeste Brubaker, Chief of Impact, Village Enterprise ; Sam Owilly, CEO, BOMA Project ; Lauren Hendricks, President, Trickle Up; Jonathan Simonetta, Vice President, AIR; and Julie Kedroske, Director, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA ). Speakers will offer their perspectives on why the Graduation Approach is a critical tool in addressing today's global crises.

A personal witness of Graduation- The first day of the summit provides attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from Guilain Kanane, a former AVSI community-based trainer and coach in Uganda, about his personal experience working with refugee and Ugandan women and communities. At the Graduation Marketplace, attendees can explore an interactive exhibit of infographics, stories from refugees and Ugandans, and photos illustrating the graduation process.

Data-Driven Insights and Technical Panels- Day 1 features a presentation by IPA on findings from the Activity's two cohorts, highlighting the impact of the intervention on participants. A morning Lightning Talk with the renowned Syed Hashemi from BRAC University will start the day, discussing gaps in the evidence base for the Graduation Approach and offering his insights on where the field is heading. Samantha Carter from USAID's Office of the Chief Economist will moderate a session on measuring program success, featuring insights from AVSI's Senior M&E Advisor, John Paul Nyeko. Day 2 will also unpack the technical areas of the Graduation Approach, such as coaching, gender mainstreaming, and livelihoods.

The future of the Graduation Approach- Day 3 will focus on the future of the Graduation Approach for poverty alleviation, starting with the session "What's Next? Evidence & Innovation" moderated by Glynnis Melnicove from AIR. This discussion will explore the remaining gaps in the evidence base and highlight innovations to increase impact, adapt to new contexts, and reduce costs. Featured speakers include Anna Mecgani from BOMA, Lauren Hendricks from Trickle Up, Robinah Nannungi from AVSI, and Nathanael Goldberg from IPA. In "What's Next? Funding & Scale," moderated by Victoria Strokova from the World Bank, panelists will address the challenges of expanding and financing Graduation programs with key insights from Paul Hamlin of USAID, Carmen Wilke of PRM, Zach Hoins from Village Enterprise, and John Makoha from AVSI Uganda.

Carter Hemphill, Team Lead at USAID/BHA's Central Africa Division, and Rita Larok, Chief of Party for the Graduating to Resilience Activity, will deliver closing remarks, outlining the next steps for scaling Graduation programs to regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

"This Summit gives us a chance to tackle pivotal questions," said Giampaolo Silvestri, Secretary General of AVSI Foundation. "We will explore together how to scale and fund such initiatives and what lessons donors, policymakers, and practitioners can draw from the Activity's success to fight against poverty and to promote sustainable development."

"The Graduating to Resilience Learning Summit highlights the transformative power of evidence-based solutions like the Graduation Approach in fostering self-reliance for vulnerable communities," said Lauren Hendricks, CEO and President of Trickle Up. "With its proven success, this scalable model offers hope for a brighter future as global leaders, policymakers, and donors unite to expand its reach and address the pressing challenges of poverty, displacement, and economic instability."

"The evidence-based Graduation Approach is a proven tool for tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. This Summit allows key stakeholders to reflect on what works and identify ways to improve programming to meet the needs of vulnerable communities," added Glynnis Melnicove, Senior Strategic Learning Advisor at AIR.

To learn more about Graduating to Resilience, visit

About the Graduating to Resilience Activity Consortium

AVSI Foundation

is an international civil society organization that carries out development and emergency interventions and projects by prioritizing the care of people, in all their dimensions,

in over 42 countries.

Trickle Up

is a global nonprofit partnering with people living in extreme poverty to create economic opportunities and drive large-scale change through sustainable livelihoods and inclusion.

The American Institutes for Research (AIR)

is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health, and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit .

