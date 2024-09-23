Crypto Proprietary Trading Firm Hyrotrader Experiences Rapid Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by Samuel Drnda in August 2023, HyroTrader has quickly emerged as a leading name in the crypto proprietary trading space. Over the past 12 months, the firm has attracted more than 3,800 active crypto traders and paid out over $450,000 to funded traders, demonstrating its strong appeal and rapid growth trajectory.

Since the launch of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP), HyroTrader has consistently achieved a 51% month-on-month revenue increase. This accelerated growth underscores the firm's innovative approach and commitment to supporting experienced crypto traders with the resources they need to thrive. Additionally, HyroTrader is actively developing its own technology trading aggregator with connections to multiple exchanges, allowing traders to link multiple exchange accounts, monitor trading statistics, and access advanced trading tools to enhance their strategies.







Crypto Prop Firm Focused on Experienced Crypto Traders

HyroTrader's primary focus is on empowering experienced crypto traders, offering them the opportunity to trade directly on major platforms such as ByBit. Unlike many competitors who rely on white-label platforms with limited liquidity and manipulated trading conditions, HyroTrader uses third-party exchanges, ensuring transparency and fair trading conditions. Traders can even connect their personal accounts, reinforcing the firm's commitment to openness and trustworthiness.

In line with its expansion goals, HyroTrader is preparing to extend its services to Asia and the Middle East. This international growth strategy positions the company to tap into new markets while catering to the diverse needs of global traders.

Looking forward, HyroTrader aims to support the top 10 crypto trading platforms, a development that will provide a significant competitive edge. This move will enhance liquidity and broaden trading options, distinguishing HyroTrader from competitors.

Self-Funded and Community-Driven

HyroTrader's growth has been entirely self-funded, with no external investors or debt. Despite offers to sell a significant portion of the company, HyroTrader has chosen to remain independent, ensuring the firm is governed by its community of traders rather than outside interests. This trader-focused approach allows HyroTrader to operate with flexibility and autonomy, making decisions in the best interest of its users.

To further strengthen its community, HyroTrader has launched a range of educational courses designed to help traders develop their skills. The firm is also hosting crypto trading competitions where traders can compete and win prizes, fostering an interactive and competitive learning environment. Moreover, HyroTrader offers an educational mentor program where traders can book consultations with experienced mentors, providing personalized guidance for those looking to refine their strategies.

Shariah-Compliant Trading for Muslim Traders

In a bid to cater to a broader global audience, HyroTrader has introduced a unique trading product for Muslim traders, allowing them to trade on the spot market without leverage. This offering is designed specifically for those who adhere to Shariah law, which prohibits interest (riba), excessive uncertainty (gharar), and gambling (maysir). By removing leverage from trades, HyroTrader ensures compliance with these religious principles, making crypto trading accessible to a previously underserved market segment.

HyroTrader's compliance extends to ensuring traders use their own verified accounts from exchanges, adding an extra layer of trust and security for users. The platform operates under full business authorization, allowing it to conduct crypto-related activities legally and transparently.

What Is HyroTrader?

HyroTrader operates as an evaluation-based crypto proprietary trading firm. Traders undergo a two-step evaluation process: the first stage requires a 10% gain, followed by a 5% gain in the second stage. Successful traders are granted funded accounts with up to $200,000 in simulated capital.

Once a trader passes the evaluation, they receive 70-90% of the profits generated from their funded account. HyroTrader's business model is built on charging an evaluation fee for those seeking to enter the program. The firm also copies successful traders' strategies via API directly onto crypto exchanges, creating a symbiotic relationship where traders and the company benefit from successful trading.

A Strong, Experienced Team

HyroTrader is backed by a highly skilled team of entrepreneurs, crypto traders, and developers, all with extensive experience in building scalable products. Originally launched as a different platform in 2022, the team pivoted to the current HyroTrader model after recognizing the potential for greater market impact in the crypto space. This strategic shift has been key to the firm's rapid success.

Inspired by the Success of Forex Prop Trading Firms

Prop trading firms have gained immense popularity, especially in the forex space, with firms like FTMO achieving significant financial milestones. In 2023, FTMO reported $213 million in revenue, with $100 million in profit. Inspired by this success, HyroTrader has developed a similar platform for crypto traders, offering unique opportunities for those operating in the burgeoning digital asset markets.

While forex prop trading firms like FTMO are focused on FX, equities, and commodities through CFD (Contract for Difference) brokers, HyroTrader's model is specifically designed for crypto traders. Rather than trading CFDs, HyroTrader's users trade futures and spot markets directly on crypto exchanges, providing a more direct and transparent experience.

About HyroTrader: Positioned for Long-Term Success

With an estimated 35-50 million active crypto traders globally and only a few competitors, HyroTrader is strategically positioned to become a major player in the crypto prop trading space. The firm's transparent approach, focus on third-party exchanges, and innovative product offerings-such as Shariah-compliant trading-make it an appealing option for a diverse and growing global trading community.

As part of its growth strategy, HyroTrader is not only expanding into new regions but is also continuously refining its product offerings to better serve its users. The platform's comprehensive features, including trading aggregators and statistical tools, position it as a valuable resource for traders aiming for long-term success. As the crypto trading market continues to grow, HyroTrader's unique value proposition and strong market positioning put it on a path toward long-term success.

For more information, visit HyroTrader's website .





