MADD Canada Honours Saskatchewan Police Officers For Keeping Roads Safe From Impaired Drivers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada Van de Vorst awards will recognize Saskatchewan officers who have played a critical role in keeping the province's roads safe from impaired drivers. During events held today in Saskatoon and tomorrow in Regina, officers will be presented with their awards and celebrated for their outstanding efforts in removing impaired drivers from Saskatchewan roads.



This year marks the 6th anniversary of the awards, named in honour of Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were tragically killed by an impaired driver in 2016.

“The officers we honour today are heroes in the fight against impaired driving,” said MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan.“By recognizing their efforts through these awards, we highlight the importance of preventing senseless tragedies and ensuring our roads are safer for everyone.”

“Losing our son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled,” said Linda and Lou Van de Vorst.“We are grateful to the police officers who work tirelessly to stop impaired drivers. Their commitment helps ensure that other families are spared from the devastation we continue to feel.”

Officers who charged between 8 and 16 impaired drivers in the last calendar year will be awarded the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Those who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Platinum Award will be awarded to officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads.

