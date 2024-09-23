Provident Bank Welcomes Vivin Varghese As Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident , a leading New Jersey-based institution, is pleased to announce that Vivin Varghese has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Mr. Varghese will play a critical role in providing vision, leadership, oversight, and management of the overall information and cybersecurity policies, procedures, and practices of the organization and its subsidiaries. He will also advise the bank's Executive Leadership Team and staff on the appropriate administration of information security standards, assisting in developing plans within business units to manage risks effectively by understanding the fundamental aspects of business objectives.









“I am delighted to welcome Vivin to our team,” said Ravi Vakacherla, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer.“He possesses an impressive breadth and depth of experience in Security Engineering, Security Operations, Identity Governance and Assurance (IGA), and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) functions,” added Mr. Vakacherla.

Mr. Varghese has 16 years of experience in the information security space. Most recently, he served as CISO of Customers Bank, with responsibility for digital and physical security, including business continuity, incident response, threat intelligence, and third-party risk. Prior to that, he was the Information Technology Manager at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Varghese earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management Information Systems from Drexel University. He has been recognized as a 2023 ONCON Top 100 Information Security Professionals and received the InfoSec Skills Development Award.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.07 billion as of June 30, 2024, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

Media Contact:

Keith Buscio

...

Vested

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at