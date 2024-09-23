Monster Digital Adds Significant Digital Production Capacity With The Adoption Of 10 Additional Kornit Apollo Systems During 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



On demand serves the world's largest global brands, retailers and platforms

Operates three locations, nearshore and onshore, running 24/7, promoting new product delivery and replenishments anywhere in the US within 1-3 days after receiving an order

Significant in Kornit Apollo fleet is a continued step in company's digital transformation, shifting millions of bulk production impressions from screen to digital



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the“Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today Monster Digital is significantly ramping up its digital production with 10 additional Kornit Apollo systems during 2025, expanding its on-going transition from screen printing to digital textile production.

Headquartered in Miami Florida, Monster Digital is a US enterprise leader in on demand manufacturing of apparel and accessories, serving the largest global brands, retailers and ecommerce platforms. Traditionally a private label screen printer, the company has significantly expanded its digital production during the past several years – including building a fleet of 7 Apollos and 47 Kornit Atlas MAX systems . The expansion of 10 additional Apollos during 2025 will be executed in a mix of capital purchases and Kornit's new All-Inclusive Click (AIC) Model. This major expansion will enable the company to capture massive new opportunities, and better meet existing customer demands, by shifting significant bulk production impressions from screen to digital production.

“Kornit's innovation with the latest Apollo system has been a true game-changer for our business. Now we can move more screen volume to digital with no compromises,” said Chief Operating Officer of Monster Digital, Scott Valancy.“Apollo is changing the way we manage order flow – with the ability to produce digitally at levels of speed and quality the industry has never seen. We are excited with the growth opportunities Apollo opens for us and look forward to providing the ultimate customer experience.”

“The industry is changing, and world-class manufacturers are transforming their businesses to better align with demands of today's brands and retailers to capture new opportunities. For companies like Monster Digital, Kornit solutions are the engine driving this transformation,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital.“We're proud of our long-standing relationship with Monster Digital – and are fully committed to helping them achieve success.”

Ready to experience the power of Kornit Apollo? Learn more about how the system is helping industry leaders like Monster Digital transition from screen printing to powerful digital production.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit .

