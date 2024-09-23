Ukraine Youth Mental Health Center Has Treated Thousands Of Children With War-Related Trauma In Year Since Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JAX Fund-supported Mental Centers in Lviv Have Helped Thousands of Soldiers, Civilians and Children Amid Continued Demand for Experienced Specialists

LVIV, UKRAINE, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Less than a year after its launch, the national mental health center for Ukraine's youth, supported by JAX Fund through its Clinton Global Initiative "Commitment to Action," has successfully treated nearly a thousand children and teens, delivering close to 2,000 therapy sessions to date. This remarkable achievement marks the fulfillment of a key promise made during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Annual Meeting, where JAX Fund committed to addressing the mental health crisis among war-affected youth in Ukraine.In addition to the pediatric center's success, the adult mental health center also funded by JAX Fund and launched in October 2022 has helped nearly 8,500 adult patients – both military and civilian personnel suffering from a variety of conditions such as PTSD, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, stress and loss reactions, and disorders related to captivity and torture.“We made a promise to provide urgently needed mental health services to the people of Ukraine, and we've delivered,” said Andy Kurtzig, Co-Founder of JAX Fund and JustAnswer , which has continued to employ hundreds of people in Ukraine through the war.“Despite missile strikes, power outages, and severe shortages, these centers have become a beacon of hope, especially for Ukraine's next generation. Our commitment was to act-and we've accomplished that, with life-changing results so far.”While the original commitment has been met with great success, the needs of Ukraine's population remain pressing as the war approaches its third year. JAX Fund continues to work on expanding services, addressing resource shortfalls, and hiring additional specialists to meet the growing demand.JAX Fund (formerly known as the Arizae Foundation), in partnership with U.S.-based company JustAnswer, is working to raise funds to help:-Find and hire trained and experienced therapists, clinicians and researchers, particularly in the fields of trauma psychotherapy, neuropsychology, body and art therapy-Provide additional, specialized treatment for individuals who have survived torture, captivity and suffered from moral trauma-Investment in staff development, particularly for clinicians working with children-Create a new medical and research center for brain health.“We've achieved so much, but there's still work to do,” Kurtzig added.“As global crises shift attention, we must stay focused on Ukraine's future-especially its children-who still face daily uncertainty and fear.”About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action – new, specific and measurable projects and program – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.About JAX FundJAX Fund is a 501c3 public charity that provides humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine. Through a combination of grants to organizations in Ukraine and direct charitable support, JAX Fund provides efficient and economical support for the people of Ukraine. JAX Fund keeps overhead low so that more of your support helps those in need.About JustAnswerJustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 12,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.# # #

Aimee Grove

JustAnswer & Jax Fund

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.