Ex-Servicemen Deployed At Bengal Hospitals Seek CCTV Monitoring Rights, Walkie-Talkies

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) The Ex-Servicemen Resettlement Society (ERS) that operates under the West Bengal Rajya Sainik Board (WBRSB) has sought thorough security surveys and comprehensive CCTV coverage at all hospitals, along with effective communication tools like handheld sets (walkie-talkies).

The ERS now provides security services to 56 hospitals across West Bengal, including the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a junior doctor was raped and murdered last month.

Col Partha Pratim Barik, patron, ERS and secretary, WBRSB, addressed security supervisors and senior security personnel in the city on Sunday during which these issues came up. He also highlighted the importance of robust fire-fighting preparedness and proper coordination with local police outposts.

He also instructed supervisors to secure live CCTV monitoring rights in the security control rooms of hospitals and maintain detailed security log books.

Col Barik placed special emphasis on the security of patients, particularly women, and urged the supervisors to ensure a safe working environment for female employees. He warned that any security personnel found guilty of indiscipline, involvement in politics or corruption, or committing acts of violence or harassment towards women, would face strict disciplinary action, including being handed over to the police.

As in several other states, all security supervisors, assistant security supervisors and senior security personnel at the 56 government hospitals in West Bengal are ex-servicemen.

The ERS under WBRSB has provided employment to nearly 500 ex-servicemen. Unfortunately, the ex-servicemen are paid far less in West Bengal, as compared to other states. The wages for the security service they provide are governed by the Department of Labour, Government of West Bengal.

While ex-servicemen receive Rs 23,000-Rs 30,000 a month in other states, the wages in West Bengal are fixed at Rs 14,000.

According to the ERS, the positioning of security personnel at hospitals is managed by the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal or Registrar of hospitals and the local police. ERS has already asked for the installation of a CCTV monitor in the security control room for live surveillance, the provision of walkie-talkies and proper functioning of firefighting equipment.

The ERS has clarified that none of its personnel were present on the floor where the incident took place at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on that fateful day as none had been assigned there by the hospital or police authorities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing the matter questioned two security supervisors from R.G. Kar who are ex-servicemen and 30 civilian security guards. Two of these security guards were later suspended.