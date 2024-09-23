Media reports US possible to prohibit Russian, Chinese vehicle software

(MENAFN) The United States Commerce Department is reportedly preparing to impose significant restrictions on the use of software from China and Russia in connected vehicles, which are increasingly equipped with internet access and advanced navigation systems. According to sources cited by Reuters and Bloomberg over the weekend, an announcement regarding this ban could come as soon as Monday.



Connected are defined as modern cars that utilize onboard hardware to facilitate internet access and data sharing. Officials believe these vehicles could be vulnerable to hacking, particularly through the interception of communications between the vehicle and its software systems. By enforcing this ban, the United States aims to mitigate the risks of Chinese and Russian entities potentially hacking into these vehicles or tracking them.



The proposed measures are expected to primarily target software but will also encompass certain restrictions on vehicle hardware manufactured in China and Russia. This regulation would not only apply to connected cars but extend to autonomous vehicles as well. Two sources informed Reuters that the ban could effectively prohibit the import and sale of vehicles from China that feature any communications or automated driving system software or hardware.



This initiative follows a directive from President Joe Biden earlier this year, wherein he instructed the Commerce Department to investigate the potential national security risks associated with Chinese vehicle imports. The White House highlighted that connected vehicles collect vast amounts of sensitive data about drivers and passengers and often utilize their onboard cameras and sensors to gather detailed information on United States infrastructure.



As these developments unfold, the implications for Western car manufacturers are significant, particularly in the context of the geopolitical landscape. The restrictions not only reflect growing concerns over cybersecurity but also signal a broader strategy to safeguard national security in an increasingly interconnected world.

